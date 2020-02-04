Registration for the Pinellas Clerk’s 14th annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony closed earlier than anticipated. The wedding event has reached full capacity with 60 couples registered to exchange vows on the most romantic day of the year.
The wedding, which is open to the public, is set to begin at 2 p.m. in the picturesque Wedding Garden of the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. All couples should arrive by 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day with their marriage license and identification.
Wedding photography packages are being offered and may be purchased with cash, checks or any major credit card the day of the event or by visiting https://clerkvalentinesweddingphotos.eventbrite.com.
The wedding event is organized by the Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Ken Burke.
“We are thrilled to see that such a large number of couples registered early for our wedding event and look forward to making the big day extra special for them,” Burke said in a press release. “Couples interested in exchanging vows in a more intimate setting on Valentine’s Day or any other day, can do so by visiting our Downtown Clearwater, St. Petersburg Branch or North County Branch office locations.”
A single ceremony will unite each couple participating in the wedding ceremony. Everyone will be serenaded with a cappella melodies performed by the Charmonizers Barbershop Quartet. In addition, the couples will be treated to beautiful melodies performed by Deputy Clerk, Wonda Humbert and Pinellas County employee, James Beaty.
After the ceremony, couples and their guests will celebrate with wedding cake and refreshments provided by local sponsors. Couples will receive a special Commemorative Marriage Certificate, which can be picked up at the registration desk after the ceremony. The official Certificate of Marriage will be mailed within one week from the date of the ceremony.
For more information on the wedding event, contact the Clerk’s office at 727-464-3008 or email recording@mypinellasclerk.org. For information about the Florida Botanical Gardens, visit www.flbg.org.