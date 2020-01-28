Commissioners approve increased cost of network services

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commissioners unanimously approved an increase of $292,020 to the cost of an annual contract for metro-Ethernet/wide area network services during their Jan. 14 meeting.
The agreement with Bright House Networks, now known as Spectrum, extends the current contract through Feb. 1, 2021 for a total cost of $828,000 a year.
Staff says the increase was needed to continue monthly services for existing data circuits and internet access, as well as adding or changing service levels as needed to optimize the county’s network solutions.
The contract provides metro-Ethernet and wide area networking connectivity and internet access to county departments connecting more than 60 locations as part of the enterprise network.
The contract was initially approved Feb. 2, 2010.
During a Jan. 9 agenda briefing, commissioners questioned the amount of the increase and some considered it significant. However, in a memo sent to commissioners after the meeting, Gregory Carro, manager of the operations and finance department for Business Technology Services, said the increase was not significant.
“Fees associated with this agreement are consistent with prior years respective to the levels of services consumed,” he said. “The $292K represents the additional funds needed to be added to the underspent $536K that will be available at the end of the current term of the agreement ending February 2020.”
He provided a breakdown of the costs, including monthly fees of $60,000, or $720,000 a year, plus an additional 15% ($108,000) to use as needed to accommodate growth and increases in customer and network demand.
Carro said Bright House/Spectrum is the primary service provider for most county locations, providing data and internet connectivity, which enables county business.
The county also contracts with a second carrier, CenturyLink, which provides secondary data and internet services at nearly all locations. CenturyLink is a standby service, which is at a lower service level at a lower cost, and would be used in primary services go down.
In addition, the county maintains its own fiber network, which is separate from the contracted network services from Bright House/Spectrum and CenturyLink.
He also pointed out that the agreement with Bright House had been in place for almost a decade. The original cost was $256,200 a year and covered 26 county locations.
He provided timeline of changes, starting in 2014 when Business Technology Services partnered with the Sheriff’s Office to consolidate the network budgets. In 2015, a partnership with Utilities necessitated adding Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition locations.
In addition, in 2015 the county started using Office 365 and other cloud technology components that required additional bandwidth and increased services.
BTS partnered with Parks & Conservation Resources in 2016-2017 and several parks locations were added to the network. The next year, 2018-2019, additional services were added to accommodate the Juvenile Welfare Board, supervisor of elections and Skyway tax collector’s office.
BTS’ technical teams continue to monitor and adjust network service levels to meet the demands of doing county business, Carro said.
Commissioner Karen Seel asked about past plans for the county to run its own fiber network. She said it would make the county more self-sufficient, having to only pay a vendor for backup services.
The county has been installing fiber optic cables for year as part of its intelligent traffic system and for other needs. Seel would like to see a map of what has been done and hear about plans for other areas.
She said in the past there had been talk about connecting to Pinellas County Schools to create a government system.
Assistant County Administrator Rahim Harji said the fiber optics installed by the county along its roadways could be used for whatever the county wanted. However, areas where money from Florida Department of Transportation was used could not be included in a county-owned system. Staff is working on that, but Harji said that is a statewide policy that would have to be changed.
Commissioner Janet Long pointed out that if the county had its own system, it could offer services to the municipalities, making it more affordable for smaller cities.
Commissioner Ken Welch added that free Wi-Fi was available in a lot of areas. He also pointed out that even if the county had its own system, it would still need an internet provider.
Staff agreed to research the possibilities.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.