Tropical Storm Cristobal continues its track through the Gulf of Mexico on its way to a likely landfall in Louisiana sometime on Sunday night. While the storm itself will stay far away from Pinellas County, the local area won’t escape its effects.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of southwest Florida and west central Florida, including Pinellas, through 8 p.m. Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall is expected through the weekend creating the threat for localized flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Water ponding on roadways also is likely.
The public is advised to not enter flowing water or water of unknown depth. NWS also says to stay away from river banks and culverts, which can become unstable and unsafe.
A coastal flood statement is in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday. Some coastal flooding is likely with water levels running 1-3 feet above normal, especially during high tide on Saturday morning through the Sunday afternoon high tide cycle.
High surf advisory also is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Monday. NWS says surf between 4-7 feet is possible with dangerous breaking waves and minor beach erosion.
In addition, increasing wave action will create the threat of rip currents. Swimming conditions will be dangerous. A rip current statement is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday.
NWS explains that rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. For maximum safety, NWS advises the public to swim near a lifeguard and pay attention to flags and signs.
“If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm,” NWS says. “Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.”
Rain chances are 80% or above each day through Sunday, dropping to 50% Sunday night. Windy conditions are expected Saturday with gusts up to 21 mph and Sunday gusts could be as high as 30 mph and 24 mph Sunday night. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend and all next week.
National Hurricane Center has issued a storm surge watch for Indian Pass to Indian Pass to Arepika, Florida, Grand Isle, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Lake Borgne. Storm surge in Aripeka to Marco Island, including Tampa Bay is expected to be 1-3 feet.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, as well as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight, the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday evening.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.
Cristobal set a record for being the third named storm to form before June 5. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season didn’t start until June 1. Two storms were already on the books, Arthur and Bertha.
