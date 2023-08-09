The transportation staff of Pinellas County Schools has spent the summer training an influx of new drivers. Currently, 33 student drivers are in training. The school board raised starting salaries for new bus drivers to $19.79 per hour. New hires also receive a $1,000 signing bonus, $500 upon completing and passing the commercial driver’s license class, and $500 after completing the first school year.
Pinellas County Schools continues to recruit new drivers. There are approximately 30 vacancies for full-time positions. Part-time positions are also available for drivers interested in morning or afternoon runs.