Burton: Pinellas should roll back millage rates for second year

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has unveiled a proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget of $2.5 billion and a proposed capital budget of $794.2 million.
Burton told commissioners July 19 that he’s recommending lowering the countywide property tax rate again. If approved, it would be the first consecutive-year property tax rate reduction since the Great Recession and only the second time in 35 years the millage rate has been reduced for two consecutive years.
Burton is recommending a millage rate of 4.7398 mills, down from the current rate of 5.1302 mills. The proposed rate includes 4.4381 mills to pay for countywide functions, the 0.1279 mills dedicated in fiscal 2022 to the Transportation Trust Fund, as well another 0.1738 mills dedicated to improving roads and bridges and other infrastructure needs.
One mill is equal to $1 in property tax levied per $1,000 of a property's assessed value. With the roll-back, the owner of a homesteaded property with a taxable value of $300,000 would save just over $117 a year on their countywide tax bill, Burton said.
The FY23 budget proposals are the result of a collaborative process with county staff and administrators, he noted.
Last year, commissioners approved Burton’s plan to dedicate a fixed millage rate toward shoring up the Transportation Trust Fund, targeting a backlog in sidewalk repairs. For FY 2023, he proposes a similar plan with a new millage rate dedicated to transportation infrastructure.
Commissioner Dave Eggers suggested looking at ways to accelerate road improvements by financing projects, which would allow maintenance work to begin much sooner. He said the money from the dedicated millage rate could be used to repay the loan.
Burton said he would look into borrowing from the Solid Waste Fund, which has been done in the past, and bring back options to consider. Commissioner Janet Long said she might be willing to support financing as a way to get more projects done faster.
Long gave the example of a project done to improve Ulmerton Road. She said it turned out to be costlier and more complicated in the end, in part, because it took so long to complete.
Burton said there were many road surfacing projects on the list now that could be done quickly with available funding. He said financing the work would keep the roads from deteriorating, causing the need for additional work at the end.
Other priorities
Burton said another budget priority should be investing in behavioral health.
The proposed budget includes $1.3 million from reserves and $1 million from the money the county received through the American Rescue Fund Act. The money will allow staff to implement the Coordinated Access Model while continuing funding for the sheriff’s mental health and safety program, which provides teams to support law enforcement responding to a mental health crisis.
Burton’s budget also includes an investment in the county’s workforce. The budget proposes a 3% salary increase, an increase of $1,200 to each employee’s base salary and a non-recurring supplement of $1,200 to be funded from the reserves fund.
Other proposed expenditures include:
• $877,990 for Safety and Emergency equipment needed for the county’s new computer-aided dispatch system,
• $615,100 for 9-1-1 video, wide-area network and a position to increase revenue,
• $365,000 for partial implementation of improved park services,
• $78,050 for two part-time positions at Weedon Island Educational Center,
• $313,930 to increase Human Services funding for nonprofit organizations,
• $1.184 million for nursing staff at county jail,
• $151,000 for printer at supervisor of elections,
• $136,470 technology enhancements for the public defender,
• $243,930 for case managers and health therapist for public defender,
• $100,000 partial funding for public defender’s mental health pilot court and
• $1.1963 million for modernization of Oracle software,
• $126,720 for a human resources learning and development consultant and
• $142,000 for a new employee referral incentive program.
Burton also announced that the Penny for Pinellas was balanced through the current year, as well as its 10-year term. The 1% sales tax first approved by voters in 1989 was last approved in 2017 and has a term from 2020-2030.
Burton praised staff’s work to balance the Penny for Pinellas’ budget, describing it as a “monumental project in an ever-changing environment.”
He said since 2017, many things had occurred to change plans for how the money would be spent, including the great recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, the county’s finances are in good shape, and sales tax collections are stable, Burton said.
Because of a more stable financial environment, staff has been able to focus on completing projects promised in 2017, as well as some more recently added to the list, Burton said.
On Aug. 2, commissioners approved maximum tentative millage rates, which will be included in the Truth in Millage notices to be mailed by the property appraiser on Aug. 22. The numbers included in the TRIM notice can be lowered but not increased.
Tentative rates reduced or increased:
• General fund: 5.1302 mills. Burton recommends 4.7398 mills. The current rate is 4.9136 mills.
• Emergency medical services to be reduced from 0.9158 mills to 0.8775 mills.
• Belleair Bluffs fire to be reduced from 1.4600 mills to 1.3900 mills.
• Clearwater fire to be reduced from 2.6163 mills to 2.3187 mills.
• Gandy fire to be reduced from 1.0679 mills to 0.9972 mills.
• Highpoint fire to be reduced from 2.677 mills to 2.4000 mills.
• Largo fire to be reduced from 2.9132 mills to 2.5789 mills.
• Pinellas Park fire to be reduced from 3.1976 mills to 2.9440 mills.
• Safety Harbor fire to be reduced from 2.0000 mills to 1.8096 mills.
• Seminole fire to be reduced from 1.7287 mills to 1.6300 mills.
• Tarpon Springs fire to be reduced from 2.3745 mills to 2.3000 mills.
• Tierra Verde fire to be reduced by 1.9118 mills to 1.8550 mills.
• Pinellas Planning Council to be increased from 0.0150 mills to 0.0235 mills.
Rates that stayed the same:
• Health department at 0.0790 mills.
• Municipal Services Tax District at 2.0857 mills.
• Library Services District at 0.5000 mills.
• Palm Harbor Community Services District at 0.5000 mills.
• Feather Sound District at 0.7000 mills.
• East Lake Library Service District at 0.2500 mills.
• East Lake Recreation District 0.2500 mills.
• South Pasadena fire at 0.2900 mills.
The first budget hearing and opportunity to approve the tentative millage rates is set for Thursday, Sept. 8 and the second and final public hearing is on Thursday, Sept. 22.
For more information on the FY 2023 budget, visit https://www.pinellascounty.org/budget/default.htm.