A Seminole man has been arrested on charges of possession and transmission of child pornography, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tyler Owenby, 27, was arrested after detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography allegedly was being uploaded via the internet.
On Nov. 8, detectives arrested Owenby and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography.
A Sheriff’s Office release said that when detectives interviewed Owenby, he admitted to owning the internet account and to saving child pornography files in the past to his cell phone.
He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
On Nov. 9, the Sheriff’s Office said further review of Owenby's cell phone revealed additional files of child pornography, and he then was charged with 20 additional counts of possession of child pornography.