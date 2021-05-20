NOAA’s hurricane outlook calls for another above-normal season

Experts at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season probably won’t be as busy as 2020, but they are still forecasting another above-normal season.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season update May 20. The forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below normal season.
An average season includes 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to new guidelines released this year. Before the update, an average season had 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
NOAA’s climate experts provided a “likely range” with a 70% confidence level that 13-20 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher will form this season, six-10 hurricanes with 74 mph or higher and three-five major storms, which includes categories 3, 4 and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.
Matthew Rosencrans, hurricane season outlook lead, said El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are currently in the neutral phase, and it is possible for a return of La Nina later this fall.
“ENSO-neutral and La Nina support the high-activity era, he said.
The high-activity era began in 1995 and has resulted in many above-normal seasons.
Rosencrans said predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African Monsoon will likely be factors in this year’s overall activity.
“We don’t expect the season to be an active as 2020,” he said.
The 2020 season was a record-breaking one with 30 named storms and seven major storms. It was the most-ever named storms and came in second for the most-ever hurricanes. NOAA’s forecasters had warned that it could be an extremely active year.
This year’s outlook will be updated in August before the start of the most active time of the season.
While forecasters predict that this year won’t be as bad. Don Graves, deputy secretary of commerce, said “it is imperative to prepare ahead.”
Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator, agreed.
“Now is the time to have a plan and disaster supplies in place,” he said.
He warned of the dangers from wind and water, specifically storm surge and flooding.
“It only takes one storm to devastate a community,” he said.
He talked about NOAA’s improvements to its services including the launch of an upgraded “flagship global forecast system” and a coupled GFS with a wave model that would extend wave forecasts from 10 days out to 16 days.
Forecasters also will be using an upgraded surge model that will offer better predictability and accuracy, which will extend lead times from 48 hours to 60 hours. The largest array of data gathering ever in use will be available with drones launched from hurricane hunter aircraft and gliders and drifters deployed into the ocean.
Dianne Criswell, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, said FEMA also had improved its services, in part due to the pandemic. She said public communications had been upgraded, in particular methods to serve those with disabilities and those who speak other languages.
“Preparation is key,” she said, adding that the two “big ideas” to communicate were the need to prepare for “yourself and family to prevent serious injury and death and the need to prepare your property to prevent minor damage or complete destruction.”
She encouraged the public to visit ready.gov/hurricane and to download the FEMA app.
She said when making an emergency plan to remember to include the office, your kids’ daycare and any other places where you spend a lot of time.
Don’t forget to protect important documents, such as insurance policies and identification, she said. If possible make a copy and upload them into a digital space. She recommended talking to your insurance agent to make sure you have enough insurance to cover all your valuables.
Know your risks, she said, and your evacuation zone.
“You may need to evacuate quickly,” she said. “Take all the steps now to be prepared.”
In Pinellas County, residents can find hurricane preparedness and evacuation zone information at www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm and http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/default.htm.
