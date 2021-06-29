Holiday travelers should expect busy roadways and airports

AAA predicts that this year’s Fourth of July holiday will have the second-highest number of travelers, coming close to the record set in 2019.
The travel experts say more than 47.7 million Americans will take a trip in the United States from July 1-5, which would be a 40% increase over last year and 2.5% less than Independence Day 2019.
About 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel, which is the second-highest number on record and 36% more than 2020.
“Travel is back this summer as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, AAA’s vice president of Travel. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”
Most will choose to take a road trip with nearly 2.4 Floridians planning to travel by vehicle with another 174,107 by plane and 23,235 using another form of transportation.
Gas prices, which are the highest in seven years, aren’t likely to be a deterrent as 91% plan to travel by car, 5% more than the record set in 2019.
Gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014 when the average price for a gallon of unleaded in the United States was $3.60. Last year it was $2.11 and $2.68 in 2019.
As of June 28, the average price in the U.S. was $3.01 a gallon and $2.04 in Florida. In Pinellas, motorists were paying an average of $2.90.
Motorists are advised to expect the worst congestion from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and 4-5 p.m. Monday. The best times to travel should be after 7 p.m. on Thursday, before noon on Friday, after 2 p.m. on Saturday and before 1 p.m. on Monday.
Air travel
The volume of air travel is expected to reach 90% of where it was in 2019, which would be a 164% increase over 2020.
Officials at Clearwater- St. Pete International Airport (PIE) are expecting a busy Fourth of July weekend and offered some tips for travelers planning to fly. The first one was to exercise patience, saying it would be “greatly appreciated.”
Second is to plan to arrive two hours before you scheduled flight. Visit https://www.tsa.gov/travel for tips on security screening and packing carry-on and checked luggage.
Also be aware that by federal law, face covering are required in the terminal and on all flights. Complimentary face masks are available at all airport entrances.
Officials expect the long-term parking lot to fill to capacity and travelers will be directed to motorists to the economy lots. A complimentary shuttle is available to take travelers from the economy lots and the terminal. The Strawberry PIE lot will be used on Friday, July 2, for all vehicles. It accepts credit and debit cards only when exiting. No overnight parking is allowed in short-term parking.
Active loading and unloading is only allowed curbside in front of the terminal. A free cell phone lot is available for persons picking up passengers to wait until they are curbside with their luggage.
Persons using the airport also should be aware of construction on the roadways around the airport due to the Gateway Express Project and allow for extra travel time.
For more information on the airport and to view a terminal and parking map visit https://www.fly2pie.com.