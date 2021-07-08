Pinellas ‘dodged a bullet’ when Hurricane Elsa passed by

LARGO — The Pinellas County Commission rescinded a local state of emergency July 8 because of a lack of need.
“Luckily we dodged a bullet,” said County Administrator Barry Burton, in reference to Category 1 Hurricane Elsa that passed just offshore the Gulf beaches July 6-7.
The Commission held an emergency meeting July 4 and passed the local state of emergency just in case it was needed. It would have been in effect for seven days. At that time, the threat from what was then a tropical storm was still unknown.
However, Elsa, which was the first hurricane of the 2021 season, was at hurricane strength when it moved north along the west coast on July 6.
Burton said although Elsa was a hurricane, maximum wind gusts were recorded at only about 59 mph. Category 1 hurricanes have minimum wind speeds of 74 mph.
The National Hurricane Center had forecast storm surge of 3-5 feet, but the county experienced only 1-2 feet.
There was a big concern about widespread power outages due to high winds. Burton said about 6,900 had lost power for a short time. Some sewer lifts lost power, but they switched to generators.
Some downed trees were reported and some minor flooding but no major damages or injuries. In addition, there were no water rescues.
“Overall it was a nonevent,” Burton said. “We were ready for the worst but we didn’t have to activate.”
The county’s Information Center fielded about 1,600 calls and customer representatives participated in 800 live chats as residents reached out for preparedness information. The center closed at 3 p.m. July 7.
Although the county issued no evacuation orders, two shelters were opened for those who needed a safe place to go. Burton said those shelters housed 170 people, 11 dogs and one cat.
He said Sunstar fielded a number of calls, but commented that fewer than normal 911 calls came in because most people had heeded the advice to shelter in place.
Burton said the emergency powers granted by the commission had not been used; however, they had been there if needed.
Commissioner Pat Gerard said she hoped that people don’t get complacent since Elsa didn’t cause any problems.
“It wasn’t a hurricane in the sense of the word,” she said.
Burton talked about the challenges of making decisions when a hurricane might be a threat. He said it takes about 17 hours to clear the barrier islands; however, in the case of Elsa, after the storm cleared Cuba there was only about 11 hours left to take action if needed.
He said it is difficult to make good decisions and “not cry wolf. That’s the challenge to make the right decision had it been … we have to make a judgement call.”
He said preparations occur well in advance and involve a team that includes the county’s municipal partners and others, such as the Red Cross, which helped out in the shelters. He said plans call for opening 13 shelters if threatened by a Category 1 hurricane. Pinellas had opened two as Elsa was expected to remain a tropical storm.
He pointed out that to open that many shelters more volunteers would be needed. He said he asked for volunteers in case more shelters needed to be opened for Elsa and 125 county staff members had answered the call.
Shelters are a joint operation between the county and Pinellas County Schools. In the case of Elsa, no schools were used. The county opened a shelter at the Lealman Exchange in St. Petersburg and Ross Norton Recreation Center in Clearwater.
Burton talked about the decision to restrict access to the barrier islands Tuesday night before the storm was expected to arrive. He said some people look at these storms as “something cool to watch” and others want to rides the waves.
Burton and Sheriff Bob Gualtieri made the decision it would be better to only allow access to people who needed to be on the barrier islands as they had anticipated cleanup work would be needed the next morning to make things safe for the public.
Fortunately, no cleanup was needed. But beach conditions were not the best for swimming on Wednesday.
National Weather Service issued high surf and rip current advisories and the public was advised to stay out of the water. In addition, a beach hazards statement for respiratory irritation due to red tide remained in effect until 10 p.m. July 9.
The county reports high levels of red tide at Treasure Island and Pass-A-Grille. Medium levels at Clearwater Beach, Sand Key, Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach and Fort De Soto, and very low levels at Fred Howard Park and Honeymoon Island.
Reports of dead fish in St. Petersburg, the Intracoastal Waterway, in back yards and canals were reported.
Kelli Levy, director of Public Works, said more than 200 tons of dead fish had been disposed of at Solid Waste. She said no decision had been made about reactivating the county's contractor for a cleanup.
Some residents used sandbags during the storm. The county says if they did not come into contact with floodwaters, they can be kept for reuse or the sand can be spread out on lawns or used in landscape beds.
Full sandbags should not be disposed of with regular outside trash or yard debris. Sand does not burn and cannot be used at the Waste-to-Energy facility. Sand is abrasive and will damage equipment used to grind debris into mulch.
Residents are urged to document any and all damages related to Elsa at https://storm.pinellascounty.org.
Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30. For preparedness information, visit https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/.
