CLEARWATER — The Pinellas County Commission recently approved a zoning request that allows for more than 130 hotel rooms to be added near the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
The commission’s unanimous decision to approve Baywood Hotel’s request to change the zoning for three-plus acres of vacant property near the northeast corner of Roosevelt Boulevard and Ulmerton Road from Employee-2 General Retail & Services to C-2 C-T with a Transient Accommodation Overlay came following a brief presentation by Zoning Manager Glenn Bailey, where he explained the details behind the request.
“The subject property is 3.52 acres near the northeast corner of Roosevelt Boulevard and Ulmerton Road, near the airport,” Bailey said when the agenda item was addressed on Aug 15. He noted the zoning amendment has two parts — one with the C-T Overlay on a 2.78-acre parcel “to give it additional density for hotel rooms,” as well as one without the overlay on 0.74 acres, which would be cleaned up and used for the hotel’s accessory uses. Bailey told the commission the surrounding area contains restaurant, retail, hotel, and office space, making the request a reasonable use of the county-owned land. He noted a development agreement was required by code for the overlay for the hotel due to a density bonus.
“Specifically, this development agreement allows up to a 132-room, six-story hotel and its accessory uses, approximately 48 units per acre, where 40 is the normal maximum,” Bailey said. “So, in order to get the additional units, they had to go through this C-T Overlay.”
Bailey also said the agreement requires the project be compliant with local hurricane evacuation plans and requires a transportation analysis, and it states the units cannot be converted to permanent residences in the future while utilizing design considerations compatible with surrounding uses.
In regard to ingress and egress, Bailey said the concept plans shows the access road is off 40th Street North, “which is the same access that is currently there for the Cracker Barrel restaurant, just extended to the north. So, there will be no more additional connections to Ulmerton Road.”
Bailey closed by stating the proposed zoning amendment and Development Agreement “would provide a lodging amenity close to the international airport, gives assurances that potential impacts are mitigated and area compatibility is addressed, makes sure traffic impacts are within acceptable parameters and is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.” He said staff and the Local Planning Authority unanimously recommended approval of the zoning request.
Before voting, Commissioner Dave Eggers asked about the accessibility of 40th Street North from Ulmerton Road, both east and westbound, and Bailey said he believed it was a right-in, right-out accessway.
“So, that’s the only access to that hotel? There’s nothing else on that corner?” Eggers asked.
“That’s correct,” Bailey replied.
With that, Commissioner Brian Scott made the motion to approve the zoning amendment request, and the motion quickly passed by a unanimous 7-0 vote.