Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 2.6%, which is down from 2.7% in October and 3% in November 2018, according to a report released Dec. 20 by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
However, the county’s labor force declined by 3,413, coming in at 503,383 in November. Still, the county’s labor force is considerably larger, 8,578 more, than in the same month in 2018. And only 13,002 were reported as unemployed compared to 15,032 last year.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area also is reporting a lower rate, 2.7%, compared to 2.9% in October and 3.2% in November 2018.
The state also reported lower numbers with an unemployment rate of 2.7% in November compared to 2.9% in October and 3.3% in November last year. The United States rate held steady coming in at 3.3% in November and October, but it is down from 3.5% reported in 2018.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA held on to its second place spot for over-the-year job gains. According to the DEO, all 24 of the state’s metro areas had job gains in November. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had the most with 36, 700, followed by Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater with 30,800 and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall with 24,700 new jobs.
A press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis said the construction was the industry with the most growth over the year in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA with 8,000 new jobs. The MSA also kept is first place position for job demand with 59,256 openings. It ranked first in demand for high-skill, high-wage STEM occupations with 20,134 openings in November.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with for other metro areas for the rank of No. 13. Homosassa Springs MSA and The Villages MSA tied for No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 4.1%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with a rate of 2.3%.
Pinellas tied with eight other counties for the rank of No. 48. Of the other counties in the local metro area, Hillsborough tied with six others for the rank of No. 41 with an unemployment rank of 2.7%. Pasco tied with two other counties for the rank of No. 21 with a rate of 3.1%. Hernando tied with two others for the rank of No. 7 with an unemployment rate of 3.6%
Hendry County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 5%. Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 1.8%.
DeSantis highlighted several areas of good news, including the state’s historically low seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which he said has only occurred three times in more than 40 years. He also pointed out that the labor force had increased for the sixth consecutive month.
“Florida continued to experience positive economic indicators throughout 2019, including a consistently lower unemployment rate,” he said.
In related news, the governor also announced that the state’s reemployment tax rate would continue to remain low because of the state’s job growth rate, which outpaces the national average.
Employers only pay a percentage on the first $7,000 of wages paid to each employee. Employers with stable employment receive the lowest rate. Reemployment taxes fund the Reemployment Assistance Trust Fund, which had a balance of more than $4 billion as of June 30.
