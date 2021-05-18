LARGO — As part of the marking of Emergency Medical Services Week, Pinellas County commissioners heard the reading of a proclamation at their May 11 meeting, as well as the names of this year’s EMS Professionals of the Year.
Among the honorees is Matt Albright, the 2021 Emergency Medical Dispatcher. He works at the regional 911 center. The title of Emergency Medical Technical of the Year went to Aaron Pearce, an EMT/field training officer at Sunstar Paramedics, and Paramedic of the Year is David Walker, firefighter/paramedic and continuing medical education instructor with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.
It was a quiet meeting. Only two spoke in-person during the public comment period and two online.
The commission pulled the two controversial items from its agenda, the local state of emergency and a hearing on an ordinance requiring COVID-19 safety measures well in advance of the meeting.
The safety requirements were rescinded due to Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing an executive order precluding local governments from imposing restrictions. The local state of emergency was not extended past May 7.
Recent meetings had included as many as 80 speakers opposed to the requirement to wear facial coverings in indoor public places. Commission Chair Dave Eggers said some had showed up to speak at the May 11 meeting but left after learning the items were no longer on the agenda. He sent his support to the Pinellas County School Board, which was meeting on the masks requirement that same day.
According to media reports, as many as 100 spoke at the school board meeting in opposition, but the board held to its earlier decision to require masks until the end of the school year.
County Administrator Barry Burton provided an update on COVID-19. He said the seven-day average case count was down to 113 and the percent positive for testing was at 3.5%.
“The lowest we’ve seen in the county for a long time,” he said.
He said about 52% of the county had received at least one dose of the vaccine with 42% completing the one- or two-dose series. He said demand for the vaccine had “significantly reduced,” which is why the county was closing down its vaccination sites. The Department of Health is still providing vaccinations by appointment at its centers.
He encouraged businesses to take down the old signs about government imposed restrictions for COVID-19 safety since they no longer apply. He said private businesses could put up their own signs if they desired.
In other business, the commission approved a resolution authorizing the preparation of the North Greenwood Redevelopment Plan and delegating authority to the city of Clearwater for planning.
Commissioners also said yes to a resolution to approve issuing Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds by the Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County to finance the acquisition and rehabilitation of Palmetto Park Apartments, a 179-unit rental complex at 1003 West Ave. in Clearwater. The cost is $26 million.
The affordable housing complex includes 16 units for households at or below 30% of the Area Median Income, 144 units for households at or below 60% AMI and 19 units for households at or below 80% AMI.
The full site will undergo renovations, including replacement of the HVAC and work on the exterior, interior and inside individual units. No residents will be displaced during the renovation.
Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Housing Finance Authority of Pinellas County to define services for the county’s affordable housing programs, which replaces an agreement from May 19, 2015.
The agreement extends and updates the terms and includes the new Penny IV affordable housing funding for the Land Assembly program.
The commission approved spending an additional $826,900 for janitorial services at county facilities. The money pays for six more locations as well as enhanced cleaning and sanitizing due to COVID-19 through Dec. 31.
Commissioners also received notice of a grant award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources Services Administration, COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Care for the Homeless program.
Pinellas will receive nearly $1.6 million to cover a two-year period from April 1 of this year through March 21, 2023. The county is working with the Department of Health to determine the best use of the funds, which may include expanded space in the Bayside Clinic and street medicine.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.