Hurricane season begins with chance of tropical weather

National Hurricane Center is predicting an 80% chance of a tropical depression forming in the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southeastern Gulf of Mexico in the next couple of days.
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure was located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula June 1. NHC says environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development.
The threat of tropical weather comes on the first day of hurricane season I the Atlantic basin. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
NOAA’s forecasters released their seasonal outlook for hurricane season on May 24. Experts at the Climate Prediction Center predict that 2022 will be the seventh consecutive year of an above-average season.
The outlook calls for a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season with 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), six to 10 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher) and three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).
NOAA provided several reasons for its prediction of increased activity including an ongoing La Niña that is likely to continue throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced West African monsoon.
To keep an eye on the latest tropical weather forecast, visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.
New evacuation zones
Pinellas County recently updated its evacuation zones. To locate your evacuation zone look up your address at storm.pinellascounty.org. Residents can also check their evacuation zones by:
• Finding it on their next Pinellas County Utilities bill (Note: Bills received prior to May 2022 may not state the updated zone.)
• Calling 727-453-3150 (properties with landlines only)
About 93,000 Pinellas residents were affected by a zone change. More than 34,000 addresses moved from a lower-risk zone to a higher-risk zone (for example, Zone B to Zone A), while about 13,600 addresses moved from a higher-risk zone to a lower-risk zone (Zone A to Zone B).
Evacuation zones are different from flood zones and residents who live in a mobile home, manufactured home or recreational vehicle must evacuate if an evacuation of any zone is ordered.
“Knowing your evacuation zone is one of the most important steps in preparing for hurricane season, and it could save your life,” said Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins. “Once you know your risk, you can make a plan for what you and your family will do if a hurricane comes our way.”
Pinellas County’s free 2022 All Hazards Preparedness Guide offers information on how to prepare for hurricane season. The guides are available for pickup at libraries, Pinellas County offices and municipal buildings. It can also be found online at storm.pinellascounty.org.
Individuals and organizations who would like more than five copies of the All Hazards Preparedness Guide can pick them up at the following locations:
• Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N, St. Petersburg. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Centre, 1500 16th St. Palm Harbor. Open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sales tax holiday
The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run over 14 days, beginning on May 28 through June 10. Floridians will find these hurricane preparation supplies to be tax-free:
• Portable self-powered light source selling for $40 or less;
• Certain portable self-powered radios selling for $50 or less;
• Tarps selling for $100 or less;
• Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less;
• A gas or diesel fuel tank selling for $50 or less;
• Packages of certain battery types, selling for $50 or less;
• A nonelectric food storage cooler selling for $60 or less;
• Portable generators selling for $1,000 or less;
• Reusable ice selling for $20 or less;
• Portable power banks selling for $60 or less;
• Smoke detectors or smoke alarms selling at $70 or less;
• Fire extinguishers selling at $70 or less;
• Carbon Monoxide Detectors selling at $70 or less;
• Portable Kennels or pet carriers selling at $100 or less;
• Dry pet food 15 pounds or less selling at $30 or less;
• Cans or pouches of pet food selling at $2 or less;
• Manual can openers selling at $15 or less;
• Leashes, collars and muzzles selling at $20 or less;
• Collapsible or travel-sized food/water bowls selling at $15 or less;
• Cat litter 25 pounds or less selling at $25 or less;
• Cat litter pans selling at $15 or less;
• Pet waste disposable bags selling at $15 or less;
• Pet pads selling at $20 or less;
• Hamster or rabbit substrate selling at $15 or less; and
• Pet beds selling at $40 or less.
