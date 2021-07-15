106th Avenue North closed for relocation of water main
Pinellas County Utilities crews have closed 106th Avenue North at Seminole Boulevard to relocate approximately 130 feet of a 12-inch diameter water main.
The project clears a conflict with proposed storm drainage improvements by the Florida Department of Transportation and is expected to last approximately four weeks.
Area residents and businesses will experience minimal service interruptions during overnight hours, and they will receive a minimum of 48-hours notice prior to any service disruptions.
Motorists should follow all traffic and detour signs and exercise caution while driving through the area. Residents can call Pinellas County Utilities Customer Service at 727-464-4000 with questions.
Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council receives grant for shoreline planning
The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council recently received a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to develop coordinated shoreline planning across the region.
The project will convene local governments and municipalities, as well as business and environmental stakeholders to create a policy guide for installation, permitting, maintenance of shoreline protection strategies as storm intensity and future sea level rise are projected to increase.
The project is part of the Resilient Coastlines Initiative created by Gov. Ron DeSantis through the new Resilient Florida Program. With this initiative, local communities can join together in planning efforts and share technical assistance for a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resiliency.
The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council will convene the Tampa Bay Regional Resiliency Coalition members and partners to discuss priorities and develop the policy guide, which will support local plans and updates.
The guide will include policy recommendations and model language for private and public shorelines along rivers and coastal areas that are influenced by tides. The recommended language will define a hierarchy of shoreline policies and principles to support resilient adaptation and habitat preservation and restoration.
The project will outline opportunities for living shorelines that may help stabilize erosion and enhance habitats. The recommendations will also define locally appropriate heights for hard structures such as bulkheads and seawalls that consider future sea level rise and tidal flooding through 2070. Additionally, it will provide recommendations to support coordinated installation, maintenance, repair, oversight, enforcement and permitting of living shorelines or seawall enhancement options.
The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council brings together governments to coordinate planning for the community’s future and provide an opportunity for sharing solutions among the local government jurisdictions in the Tampa Bay region. The council works with six counties and 21 municipalities as they make long-range plans related to the future of the Tampa Bay region. Learn more at tbrpc.org.
UZURV partners with First Transit to provide PSTA’s paratransit services
UZURV and First Transit have partnered to win a 10-year contract with Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority to provide paratransit service in Pinellas County.
UZURV will act as a sub-contractor for First Transit and leverage its Adaptive TNC model, featuring credentialed and FTA compliant drug and alcohol tested drivers, to serve the majority of ambulatory trips operated by First Transit under the contract.
UZURV is not new to Pinellas County. For three years, UZURV has been active in Pinellas and surrounding counties providing Advantage Ride and TD Tampa Bay programs serving transportation disadvantaged riders and persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities across the region.
For more information on UZURV, visit: https://uzurv.com.