CLEARWATER — Due to COVID-19 health concerns and consistent with applicable federal, state and local guidelines, in March 2020 the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office suspended citizen fingerprinting services for job applicants, background checks and concealed carry permit applications.
Fingerprinting requires close personal contact between the person taking the prints and the person being fingerprinted and with the high number of cases and high percentage of positive cases it was imprudent and unsafe to continue this close personal contact.
Because of the significant reduction in the number of new positive cases and sustained reduction of percent positives under 5%, PCSO will limitedly resumed fingerprinting services for concealed carry permits, background checks and job applicants starting on Sept. 9.
The service will be offered between 8 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. at the sheriff’s Technical Services Building, 4645 145th Ave. N. in Clearwater, across from the Criminal Courts Complex.
Citizens will be required to schedule appointments and they will be required to wear masks and adhere to other personal safety best practices during the fingerprinting process.
To learn more about the citizen fingerprinting services and schedule an appointment, visit https://pcsoweb.com/fingerprinting-services or call 727-464-6032.