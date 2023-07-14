July is National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month
ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch has proclaimed July as Bebe Moore Campbell National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in the city to emphasize the significance of mental health within minority communities.
The proclamation aligns with a national movement to raise awareness, promote understanding, and provide support for mental health issues among minority populations.
Welch's July 7 proclamation at Eckerd College coincided with the Sixth Annual Healing While Black Summit, organized by The Well, a community-based mental health organization founded by residents of St. Petersburg. The summit brought together renowned industry professionals, community leaders, and individuals with lived experiences to explore joy-centered strategies, innovative approaches to trauma, fostering well-being, and cultivating resilience within minority communities.
Leffler graduates Valdosta State
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Ana Leffler of Pinellas Park graduated in the spring with a bachelor of science degree in Education in American Sign Language / English Interpreting from Valdosta State University.
Smith named Indie Stylist of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG — Courtney “Beauty” Smith, owner of Beauty Smith Hair Studio, has been named Indie Stylist of the Year by Associated Hair Professionals, a national organization supporting the needs of independent stylists and barbers.
Smith’s studio is inside My Salon Suite, a co-working style space. She joined My Salon Suite in 2016.
My Salon Suite presented Smith with a $500 credit to My Suite Store, the brand’s online source for salon professional products. The company also gave her a $250 continuing education scholarship in partnership with the Professional Beauty Association and donated an additional $250 scholarship to another Suite Elite Member in Smith’s name.
HCA Northside cited for stroke care
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke SilverPlus, a quality-achievement award.
The hospital was recognized for its “commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.”
Get With The Guidelines — Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to certain guidelines, which officials say can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke.
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. Participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery.
R'Club to open Happy Workers academy
ST. PETERSBURG — R'Club Child Care will mark the completion of construction at Happy Workers, an R-Club Early Learning Academy, with a grand opening on July 17, 9-11 a.m., at 920 19th St. S.
R'Club's Happy Workers, a high-quality early learning program for children ages two months to 5 years, will open on Aug. 10.
The program receives funding from the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County.
Founded in 1929, the Happy Workers Day Nursery and Kindergarten, now Happy Workers, an R’Club Early Learning Academy, is one of the only African-American sites that maintains its original historical use. Happy Workers was the first social service agency in Pinellas County, started by Mrs. Willie Lee Adams to provide daycare for unsupervised children while their parents worked.