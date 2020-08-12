Time grows short to cast a ballot in the 2020 primary and nonpartisan elections. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 18, and close at 7 p.m.
All mail ballots must be returned to an Elections office by 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.
According to information on the supervisor of elections website, when early voting locations closed at 5 p.m., Aug. 9, 514 ballots had been turned in using that method. Early voting started on Aug. 8. Another 113,339 mail ballots had been returned. Voter turnout was 16.56% with 113,853 of the county’s 687,592 eligible voters already participating in the Aug. 18 elections.
More ballots had been cast by Democrats, 50,939, to 42,650 Republicans, 19,274 registered as no-party affiliation and 990 registered as other.
By 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 1,397 ballots had been cast at early voting locations and 132,721 mail ballots had been returned. Voter turnout had climbed to 19.3%.
Democrats were still dominating the early turnout figures with 60,011 ballots to 49,739 Republicans, 21,872 registered as no-party affiliation and 1,099 as other.
Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters can only cast a ballot in races in the political party to which they are registered. All voters can vote in nonpartisan elections and on ballot issues.
The Aug. 18 election includes Republican and Democratic primaries, as well as nonpartisan races for school board, judges and fire districts.
On the Republican primary ballot is the race for the District 13 Representative in Congress. Five names are the list, including George Buck, Sheila Griffin, Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki and Sharon Barry Newby. The winner will take on the incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist in the Nov. 3 election.
Republicans also will choose between two to represent them in race for county tax collector, including the incumbent Charles W. Thomas and a former employee Joyell Hope Bobala. The winner will take on the Democratic candidate, Joseph Saportas, in November.
Democrats will choose between Dawn Douglas and Michael R. “Mike” Henkel in the race for State Representative District 67, to take on the incumbent Republican Christopher Latvala in November.
Democrats also will have a choice between James Mclynas and Eliseo Santana to run against incumbent Republican Bob Gualtieri for Pinellas County Sheriff in November.
Democrats that live in District 7 will see three names on the ballot for County Commissioner to replace long-time Commissioner Ken Welch, who did not run for re-election. The names include Rene Flowers, Wengay “Newt” Newton and Frank Peterman. The winner will take on no-party affiliate candidate Maria L. Scruggs and write-in candidate Anthony Hart in November.
Voters, regardless of political affiliation, that live in District 70 will get to decide on the race for State Representative District 70, which is a Universal Primary contest since all candidates are from the same political party.
Four Democrats are competing for a chance to replace Newton, who decided to run for county commissioner. The candidates include Keisha Bell, Michelle Grimsley, Mark Oliver and Michele K. Rayner.
All registered voters will have two nonpartisan circuit court judge races on their ballots. Evan Frayman and Eva Vergos are competing for Group 28 and Elizabeth “Liz” Jack and Ashley Ward-Singleton are battling for Group 44.
Three nonpartisan school board elections also are on the ballots. Laura Hine, Stephanie G. Meyer and Tom Topping are in a three-way race for Joanne Lentino’s at-large District 1 seat. Lentino did not run for re-election.
Incumbent Eileen M. Long is being challenged by Chris Hardman for her District 4 single member seat. In the final school board race, four candidates are running to replace school board member Rene Flowers, who has represented single member District 7 since 2012. Flowers is competing for a spot on the county commission.
Voters living in the East Lake Tarpon Special Fire District will have two choices on their ballots. John D. Cattel, Maryellen Crowder and Tom May are running for Seat 3, currently held by David Root. Incumbent James E. Dalrymple is opposed by Peter Nehr and Michael Peasley for Seat 5.
Election information
Elections officials are encouraging residents to vote by mail during the upcoming election. The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed to you was Aug. 8; however, ballots can be picked up at an Elections office through Aug. 17. They must be returned by 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Remote drop-off locations are available through Aug. 17.
For more information on elections, view a sample ballot, check polling places, find mail ballot drop-off locations or check the status of your mail ballot, visit VotePinelllas.com.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.