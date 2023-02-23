All seven Pinellas County commissioners said in recent interviews they haven’t been lobbied yet regarding a possible public contribution to the cost of a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays, but they do expect such a request.
Most but not all also said they would use only tourist tax money for any contribution.
Newly elected Republican Commissioner Chris Latvala, for example, said he believes most of the tourist tax money comes from his Clearwater-area district.
“We deserve to have our share kept here," Latvala said.
He noted that the Philadelphia Phillies are also likely to seek public money for a planned $300 million overhaul to their Clearwater spring training complex.
“I would expect (the Rays) to make a very hefty contribution before we ask the taxpayers,” Latvala said.
But Chairman Janet Long, a Democrat, noted that St. Petersburg and south county beach towns also produce tourist revenue. She said she expects requests from the Phillies, the Salvador Dali Museum, the Rays and others exceeding what the county could afford.
Newly elected Republican Brian Scott said the county will be in a strong bargaining position.
“The Rays don’t really appear to have a lot of options,” because Tampa can’t fund a stadium and Major League Baseball would prefer an expansion team over a move, he said.
“The carrot and stick they hang out there is usually stay or go,” Scott said, “but that’s not what the conversation should be about. It should be, let’s make a deal that makes sense for everybody.”
Democrat Rene Flowers expressed willingness to use property tax revenue for any Rays request, but only if property value increases generate the revenue without a millage increase.
Democratic Commissioner Charlie Justice and Republican Commissioner Kathleen Peters said it’s hard to predict how the board will react to a request, with two new commissioners elected last year and four since the board voted in 2018 for $41.7 million for the Toronto Blue Jays facility in Dunedin.
And Republican Commissioner Dave Eggers said he believes the Rays should have the ability to be “a serious partner” in funding a stadium because of the real estate development proceeds they’ll receive under the proposal chosen by Mayor Ken Welch for the Tropicana site redevelopment.