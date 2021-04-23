Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in March up from 4.1% in February, according to a report released April 16 by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
The rate is still lower than March 2019, which according to DEO was 5.2%. And it is appreciably lower than 13.9% in April last year, which was the highest rate reported during the pandemic.
The county’s labor force increased to 496,676 compared to 493,365 in February but it was still down from 501,479 in March last year. More were reportedly out of work, 21,880. In February, only 20,308 were in need of a job and 25,836 were job-seeking in March 2019.
The unemployment rate also increased in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area going from 4.4% in February to 4.7% in March. The rate in March 2019 was 5.5%.
The state unemployment rate continued the trend increasing to 5.3% in March compared to 5.1% in February and 5% in March 2019. The United States’ unemployment rate fell to 6.2% compared to 6.6% in February, but was higher than the 4.5% reported in March 2019.
The rates reported are not seasonally adjusted. The DEO’s report does not provide seasonally adjusted rates for counties or MSAs.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of seasonal patterns to show how employment and unemployment change from month to month. Levels of employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force, change due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Not-seasonally-adjusted data is typically offered for smaller geographies.
Private sector jobs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA decreased by 25,600 jobs or 2.1%. The leisure and hospitality industry continues to lead the way in job losses in the local MSA and statewide. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, the industry reported a loss of 22,700 jobs and statewide losses totaled 236,000 or 19%.
Industries reporting job gains in the local MSA included professional and business services with 7,700 jobs, financial activities with 2,000 jobs and construction with 900 jobs.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, which includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, tied with West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach Metropolitan Division for the rank of No. 13 among the state’s 24 metro areas. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 8.2%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Gainesville and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro areas tied for No. 22 with an unemployment rate of 4%.
Pinellas had the lowest unemployment rate of the counties in the local MSA. It tied with DeSoto, Liberty, Manatee and Okeechobee counties for the rank of No. 44 out of the state’s 67 counties. Hillsborough tied with Lee and Leon counties for the rank of No. 37 with an unemployment rate of 4.6%.
Pasco tied with Charlotte and Levy counties for the rank of No. 23 with an unemployment rate of 5%, and Hernando ranked No. 8 with a rate of 5.8%, the highest in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA.
Miami-Dade County ranked No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 8.2%, the highest in the state, and Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the latest rate, 3.3%.
