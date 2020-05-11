St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport reports 97% loss in passenger traffic

CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is making plans for its recovery from COVID-19 and is implementing safety and economic measures to ensure a safe, clean and secure airport for passengers, employees and tenants.
The airport reported only 5,799 passengers in April, which was a 97% loss in passenger traffic. Allegiant is operating with a reduced schedule of flights. Sunwing Airlines Canadian service and Sun Country charters to the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino have been suspended since March.
The airport continues modified operations following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health. The health and safety of passengers, employees, and tenants remain the top priority.
Over the last several weeks, PIE has implemented numerous safety and sanitization measures while planning for a longer-term recovery. The airport will be following a PIE COVID-19 Action Plan.
Additionally, with Pinellas County and the state of Florida beginning recovery phasing, PIE anticipates having increased flights and passengers, the airport team will modify operations as needed.
Looking at the flight status page on May 8, there were 15 flights arriving and nine departing, which is an improvement.
Passenger information
• Airline ticket counters and TSA Security Checkpoints are open two hours before scheduled flight departure. Passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours prior to flight departure.
• If passengers have questions related to upcoming flights, they should contact their airline directly.
• Allegiant Ticket Counters are open only when flights are operating. Allegiant is updating information at https://www.allegiantair.com/travel-advisory-more-info.
• Sun Country and Sunwing Airlines temporarily suspended operations at PIE until further notice.
• Concessions are open for departing passengers for grab and go food, beverages, news and gifts; Pre-security concessions are currently closed.
• Contact rental car agencies for operating hours
Parking
Economy parking lots are closed; Long-term parking is open. Customer transportation to the economy lot will be provided by United Taxi with free vouchers provided by the airport; information is posted in Bag Claim.
The cell phone lot is open, and the public is asked to use this awaiting passenger pick-up and not enter terminal.
Airport cleaning and sanitation
The airport is taking precautionary steps in response to the spread of COVID-19, including increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures.
• Total Sanitizing of all surfaces; increased intensity and frequency of disinfecting hard surfaces and high-touch areas throughout the airport
• Increased cleaning efforts in the restrooms and other public areas
• Assuring public restrooms are supplied with soap and towels
• Additional hand sanitizing stations Installed throughout the airport
Social Distancing and Face Coverings
• Please follow social distance measures put in place at the airport with 6-foot distancing markings and seating restrictions.
• Please wear face covering while in the terminal.
• Follow the CDC guidelines for protecting yourself, which include:
Washing your hands with soap for 20 seconds, avoid contact with people who are ill, avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, do not travel. Stay home and consult your health care provider.
If you are traveling, and are concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 virus on your trip, please consult the CDC for a current list of travel advisories and useful information at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Florida Department of Health at http://www.floridahealth.gov/
For airport information, call visit fly2pie.com, call 727-453-7800 or email info@fly2pie.com.