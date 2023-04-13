Pinellas launches virtual inspections
Contractors and homeowners in Pinellas County will be able to save time by completing certain building inspections virtually using their phones, without waiting for an in-person inspector.
Using the VuSpex GO app, contractors and homeowners have two options to complete a virtual inspection. They can simply submit photos or videos at any time for an inspector to review later or schedule a live virtual inspection with an inspector attending remotely via a video call.
Pinellas County is currently offering virtual inspections for replacements of air conditioners, water heaters and water softeners in unincorporated Pinellas.
To learn more, visit pinellas.gov/virtual-inspections.
PSTA technicians win first place at roadeo
ST. PETERSBURG — This past weekend, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority fleet technicians Bobby Farris, Tyler Johnson and Paul Levesque won first place in the Cummins Power Train Event at the Florida Public Transportation Association State Roadeo competition.
Other PSTA winners include: Terall Beery, who placed third overall in the bus operator competition and won the written test event with a perfect score. In addition, Peter Manis placed third overall in the paratransit maintenance competition.
Reclaimed water restrictions in effect
Pinellas County’s seasonal reclaimed water restrictions went into effect April 1, and run through Friday, June 30.
Due to supply fluctuations between the north and south county systems, the watering schedules for reclaimed water users are different for customers in each service area.
North county reclaimed water customers may irrigate only two days per week based on property address. Addresses ending in an even number may water on Tuesday or Saturday. Addresses ending in an odd number may water on Wednesday or Sunday.
Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.
South county reclaimed water customers may irrigate three days per week based on property address. Addresses ending in an even number may water on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday. Addresses ending in an odd number may water on Wednesday, Friday or Sunday.
Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday, Friday or Sunday.
Lawn irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days and all day on Mondays.