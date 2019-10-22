Pinellas County will receive more than $3.9 million in federal grant money to upgrade traffic lights at 16 locations from lights hanging on wires to more wind-resistant ones mounted on metal mast arms.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has approved $3,906,317 to help fund the upgrades throughout the county.
The project will replace the span wires, concrete pole structures and associated underground infrastructure with new mast arm structures. The upgrades will provide protection against 150 mph winds.
FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is an important source of federal disaster assistance. HMGP funds may become available following the president’s declaration of a major disaster, and help strengthen communities by improving buildings, facilities and infrastructure that people use every day. A 2018 report from the National Institute of Building Sciences found that one dollar spent on hazard mitigation will save more than six dollars of recovery and rebuilding costs.