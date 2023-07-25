ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
The award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. The program aims to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
The hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke, SILVER PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite plus, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards.