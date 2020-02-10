The Florida Public Service Commission approved an interim storm restoration recovery surcharge Feb. 4 allowing Duke Energy Florida to recover costs related to 2019 Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor.
DEF reported costs of $171.3 million, including interest. With PSC’s approval, a monthly residential 1,000 kilowatt-hour customer bill will increase $5.34 — effective March 2020 through February 2021.
“Florida utilities had to mobilize a significant workforce to prepare for possible storm damage and be positioned to restore power as quickly as possible following Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “We will continue to scrutinize storm costs to minimize the impact on customer bills and ensure that Florida remains the leader in disaster preparation and post-storm restoration.”
The interim storm restoration recovery charge is subject to refund with interest pending PSC review of the utility’s actual restoration costs. The disposition of any over or under recovery, and interest, will be considered by the PSC at a later date.
For more information, visit www.floridapsc.com.