Pinellas County Sheriff's Office News - Oct. 6, 2021

Portion of East Lake Road dedicated to Deputy Michael J. Magli
TARPON SPRINGS — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a sign Sept. 30, officially dedicating a portion of East Lake Road in honor of Deputy Michael J. Magli.
A special ceremony was held at Brooker Creek Elementary School, 3130 Forelock Road, where Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, Sen. Ed Hooper and Rep. Chris Latvala spoke about the renaming.
A Florida Department of Transportation sign was installed on the northeast corner of the intersection of East Lake Road and Forelock Road and another at East Lake Road and Keystone Road.
Senate Bill 1716 introduced by Hooper and House Bill 1329 introduced by Latvala directed FDOT to dedicate portions of highways after three Tampa Bay-area law enforcement officers. Magli, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Lavigne and Tampa Police Department Officer Jesse Madsen were all killed in the line of duty in 2021.
The bill was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Largo on June 18.
Deputy Magli was killed in the line of duty on Feb.17, while laying “Stop Sticks” along the portion of East Lake Road that is now dedicated in his name. His wife and two young daughters were also in attendance at the ceremony.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said, “The naming of the roads after the men is important because a hero never dies.”
Sheriff’s Office Awarded FDOT Contract to Target Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety
PINELLAS COUNTY - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for High Visibility Enforcement Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety.
The initiative began Oct. 1, and will run through Friday, May 13, 2022.
High Visibility Enforcement details will be held at 12 locations throughout the county, which have been identified as being high crash areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. Pinellas County deputies will be conducting high visibility education and enforcement details that will stress the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety.
High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the FDOT’s focus initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The purpose of the initiative is to educate and enforce safe pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist behavior in designated locations, in an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
The operation will include the distribution of educational materials, as well as the issuance of warnings and/or citations to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in accordance with Florida Statutes.
Early Bird Registration open for Ride & Run with the Stars
Since 1993, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office “Ride And Run With The Stars” event has given hope and help to children and families in need. The sheriff’s office has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to meet the needs of thousands of Pinellas County children during the holidays.
Ride and Run with the Stars will be held at Fort De Soto Park on Saturday, Dec. 4 and is the largest law enforcement-organized holiday charity fundraiser in the Tampa Bay Area. Participants enjoy cycling and walking events as well as a certified 5K road race. With a visit from Santa Claus, food, and children’s activities, there’s fun for the whole family.
Early bird registration is now open and ends Nov. 1. The 10K Family Bike Ride, 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk/Skate, or 25-Mile Bike Ride is $25. The 5K Chipped race early registration is $30. The registration fee includes a long-sleeve logo T-shirt, food, and giveaways.
Ride and Run with the Stars proceeds benefit the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Christmas Sharing Project, which helps crime victims, children and families through the holidays. In 2020, the Christmas Sharing Project raised $90,000 and provided gifts for 249 families and 649 children in our community.
Visit www.rideandrunwiththestars.com to register or for more information.