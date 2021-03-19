Mike Meidel, director of Economic Development, has announced his retirement after 17 years of service with Pinellas County government. His last day in the office will be April 30.
“Mike’s leadership at Pinellas County Economic Development has helped local companies during the pandemic, brought new employers to our community, assisted with local business expansions and positioned Pinellas County as a destination for growing companies and innovation,” said Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton. “His work has diversified our economy, advanced redevelopment and strengthened community partnerships to focus on collaborative economic development efforts. On behalf of Pinellas County, I’d like to thank Mike for his service.”
Meidel has served as director since August 2004. During his time with the county, he directed successful initiatives focused on redevelopment, entrepreneurship, job creation, employer retention, business recruitment, workforce development and the implementation of the Penny for Pinellas IV for economic development.
After a nearly 40-year career in economic development and as a community leader, he is looking forward to enjoying more time with his family, especially his nine grandchildren.
“I’m proud to have spent 34 years helping to make Pinellas a better place to live, work and grow a thriving business — first at Florida Power Corporation (now Duke Energy), then as president of the Clearwater Regional Chamber, and finally here at the county,” Meidel said, “Economic development is a team sport; our accomplishments are the result of strong collaboration among colleagues here at the County and in our cities, our partners in educational institutions and at CareerSource, as well as the staff and active members of our chambers of commerce and industry associations. I’m going to miss the many friendships that have been formed through these years of mutual effort in making Pinellas a vibrant and prosperous community.”
Pinellas County will begin a national search for the next director of Pinellas County Economic Development in the coming weeks. The Next Move Group has been selected to manage the recruitment and selection of applicants for Pinellas County. Inquiries and resumes should be directed to Chad Chancellor at pinellas@thenextmovegroup.com or 504-648-7716.