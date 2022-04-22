DOH-Pinellas hosts celebration of health
ST. PETERSBURG — Department of Health-Pinellas will be hosting a inaugural Celebration of Health Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sanderlin Neighborhood Center, 2335 22nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg.
This event marks Minority Health Month and focuses on health services as well as preventative fitness and wellness.
Join 95.7 The Beat's Anjali Queen B for music, raffles, and giveaways, free food and a Mz. Biz Sno Cone. Learn about free health resources, get vaccinated, meet DOH representatives, as well as representatives from the Juvenile Welfare Board, the Urban League, One Blood, Pinellas County's Health and Human Services and more. The St. Petersburg Free Clinic will bring its mobile food pantry.
For more information about this event, call the Florida Department of Health's Office of Health Equity at 727-369-3879.
For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or call 727-824-6900.
Water system maintenance to begin in May
The method of water treatment for Pinellas County and its wholesale customers will be temporarily modified between Sunday, May 15, and Saturday, June 4. The first of two short-term changes from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2022 is a routine maintenance measure designed to optimize water quality.
Pinellas County Utilities water customers will benefit from this program, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.
The disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for any future problems. There have been no indications of significant bacteriological contamination problems in the system. The water will continue to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.
Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted but should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine disinfection and how it affects their treatment. Fish owners should not be affected if they already have a system in place to remove chloramines but should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.
Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and/or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment.
Chlorine was used as the primary disinfectant in the water for more than 50 years prior to 2002. Pinellas County switched to chloramine in 2002 to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards. Many communities using chloramine convert back to chlorine for short periods of time to maintain system water quality.
The second short-term change from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Oct. 15.
For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities or contact Pinellas County Utilities Business & Customer Services at 727-464-4000.
CareerSource Pinellas announces board vacancies
The Pinellas County Commissioner is accepting applications for appointments to the CareerSource Pinellas Board of Directors for a two-year volunteer term.
CareerSource Pinellas fosters Pinellas County’s economic development and delivers workforce solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses and job seekers. Applications must be received by 3 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022.
The ideal applicants will have an executive or owner-level position with a company located in Pinellas County. The governing board is comprised of both private and public sector representatives in compliance with federal and state laws.
Board membership is made up of at least 51% local business representatives. Other mandated representatives include education, economic development, labor organizations, community- based organizations relating to social services, veterans, youth, older workers, and persons with disabilities.
To apply for board of directors positions:
• Complete the mandatory online application here: www.pinellascounty.org/boards
• All business applicants must upload a letter of nomination from a local Chamber of Commerce, industry or professional organization with the online application.
• County commissioners will review all applications and make selections at a future BCC meeting.
WorkNet Pinellas, doing business as CareerSource Pinellas, is governed by a board of directors. CSPin is approved for up to 33 members and complies with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.
Please note that all materials submitted to Pinellas County Government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.