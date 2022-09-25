While it is still too soon to tell the exact path Tropical Storm Ian will take in the coming days, National Hurricane Center forecasters are fairly certain that the storm will strengthen into a major hurricane as it passes through the Gulf of Mexico next week.
In anticipation of major flooding, storm surge, tropical-storm force winds, power outages and other likely damages, Pinellas County government is opening special needs and two general population shelters at 6 p.m. Monday. The shelters are: Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S M.L.K. Jr Ave, Clearwater, and Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg.
Additional shelters will open Tuesday morning. Details will be announced Monday during a 10 a.m. press conference.
Visitors are encouraged to evacuate the county as soon as possible as a precautionary measure.
Residents that require a ride to a safe location can sign up by calling the county information center at 727-464-4333.
Pinellas County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
County Information Center remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat
Residents are encouraged to follow the latest updates on Alert Pinellas, Ready Pinellas, www.pinellascounty.org, County social media and local media.
All Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26, as staff prepares for emergency duty in special-needs shelters. Centers will remain closed until further notice. Normal services and hours will resume at a later date.
For DOH-Pinellas updates, follow us on Twitter and Facebook @Healthy Pinellas.
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) plans to continue bus service as long as possible, but will halt service if the storm has sustained Tropical Storm Force Winds of 40 mph
PSTA will update the local media about the status of service, so tune into your local newspaper, TV radio, and online outlets for the most up-to-date information. Riders can also find the latest information on PSTA bus service by calling the InfoLine at 727-540-1900 or by visiting our Facebook and Twitter feeds at Ride PSTA. PSTA will resume service as soon as possible after the storm passes.
If a hurricane evacuation were to occur, PSTA will work with Pinellas County Emergency Management to provide free bus transportation to designated shelters. Residents can view a list of shelters and routes on the Pinellas County website: www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/shelters.htm
There are also several locations where passengers can transfer and ride to a shelter with available space. The transfer locations are: Park Street Terminal, Grand Central Station, Westfield Countryside Mall, Tyrone Square Mall and Pinellas Park Transit Center.
Pets will be permitted on evacuation buses as long as they are in a pet carrier. Passengers who plan to evacuate to a shelter that accepts pets must pre-register with Pinellas County Animal Services by calling 727-582-2600.
Citizens who need transportation to a “special needs” shelter must pre-register with Pinellas County Emergency Management by calling 727-464-3800. Call your nearest fire department or home healthcare provider or submit a form at https://www.pinellascounty.org/forms/evac-assist.htm.