Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Volunteer Patrol
Applications are now being accepted for the next Sheriff’s Volunteer Patrol Academy. This volunteer opportunity gives citizens a rewarding opportunity to work side-by-side with Pinellas deputies.
Volunteer Patrol applicants must meet the following requirements:
• Must be a citizen of the United States and be a full-time or seasonal Pinellas County resident
• Be at least 25 years old
• Have a valid driver’s license
• Successfully complete a volunteer application
• Pass a background investigation
• Complete a training academy
• Be willing to volunteer at least 36 hours per quarter
• Previous law enforcement experience is not a requirement
The Sheriff’s Volunteer Patrol activities include: directing traffic, issuing parking tickets, assisting disabled motorists, participating in community events, and several other responsibilities.
For more information visit www.pcsoweb.com/volunteer-patrol or call Cpl. Goldberg with the North District Community Policing Unit at 727-582-6937. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.
Tax Collector returns over $10.6 million in unspent fees
Charles W. Thomas, tax collector, recently announced the return of more than $10.6 million in unspent revenue to Pinellas County commissioners and local taxing authorities. His office has returned nearly $55.4 million in unspent revenue since Thomas took office in 2017.
The Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office is fee-based, which means its organizational operations are funded through the fees it collects. These fees, such as the $6.25 charged for each driver license transaction, are regulated by state law. After each fiscal year, it is the tax collector's responsibility to distribute all unused fees to the local taxing authorities.
Most goes to Pinellas County's general fund, the main operating fund of the county,
Of the $10.6 million returned the County Commission received $9.5 million, and the remaining $1.1 million was split amongst other taxing authorities.
Sheriff’s Office awarded FDOT contract for speed enforcement
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for speed enforcement.
The contract will be utilized to fund speed and aggressive driving enforcement in Pinellas County.
From Oct. 25 through Sept. 24, 2022, deputies will be conducting “saturation patrols” throughout the county. The goal of the patrols will be to decrease speed and aggressive driving, crashes, and fatalities in the county.
The locations of these saturation patrols will be focused in high incident areas.
Inspector General invites public to comment on work
Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Division of Inspector General, is undergoing its fourth Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation assessment to retain its state level accreditation.
The Pinellas County IG became the first local government agency in the nation, and first Florida Clerk of the Court and Comptroller’s office, to be awarded the status as an Accredited Office of Inspector General by the CFA on Feb; 3, 2010 and achieved their last reaccreditation on Feb. 20, 2019.
A team of CFA assessors will arrive on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, to examine all aspects of the IG’s Public Integrity Unit (investigations section), including policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and the public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. For more information regarding the CFA or to offer written comments about the Pinellas County IG, please write to CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida, 32302 or email info@flaccreditation.org.
The examination is part of a voluntary process to gain reaccreditation, which is a highly prized recognition for Offices of Inspector General professional excellence. The assessment team is composed of investigators from other Florida Offices of Inspector General. The CFA reaccreditation process consists of assessing the IG agency on 46 standards. In order to earn reaccreditation by the CFA, the Pinellas County IG must comply with 41 of these standards, those which are applicable to areas of responsibility and jurisdiction. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.
Once the CFA Assessment Team completes their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Inc., which will then decide if the Pinellas County IG is to receive its fourth reaccredited status. Reaccreditation occurs every three years.
For more information, contact Melissa Dondero, Inspector General and Chief Audit Executive at 727-464-8371 or send an email to divinspector@co.pinellas.fl.us.
Historic Preservation Board vacancies announced
Pinellas County is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Historic Preservation Board. One individual appointment position for Commissioner Charlie Justice is available. This is a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022. One Board appointment position for an alternate is available to fill an upcoming vacancy, fulfilling the remainder of the term ending on Dec. 31, 2022.
Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. The Historic Preservation Board’s rules also require a resume to be submitted. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Service on this board is voluntary. The Historic Preservation Board is composed of nine members and two alternates, who each serve a three-year term. Each member of the County Commission nominates one member, and the commission jointly nominates two at-large members and two alternates. The commission also appoints one County commissioner to the Historic Preservation Board to serve as its chairman and ex-officio, non-voting member. The Historic Preservation Board must be composed of community advocates, municipal representatives and historic preservation professionals with expertise and/or knowledge in the historic preservation field.
The County’s historic preservation program operates as a Certified Local Government program, and meets the guidelines and criteria for this federal historic program designation with responsibility including recommending the designation of historic districts and landmarks, nominating historic resources for listing on the National Register of Historic Plans, reviewing and approving applications for impacts to properties in a historic district or a landmark and landmark site, producing educational materials, programs and publications, and more.
The county commissioners will review all applications and make its selection at an upcoming meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Vacancies announced on Palm Harbor Community Services Agency
Applications are being accepted for one upcoming vacancy on the Palm Harbor Community Services Agency Inc. This is a two-year term that will expire on Nov. 30, 2023.
Applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards. Applications must be received by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. The County Commission will review all applications and make its selection at an upcoming meeting.
Service on this board is voluntary. The primary purpose of the Palm Harbor Community Services Agency Inc. is to provide library and recreation services to the residents of the Palm Harbor Community Services District, a municipal services taxing unit. The agency is responsible for the management of all library and recreation department funds, and hires the directors of the Palm Harbor Library, East Lake Community Library, East Lake Recreation, and Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation.
Pinellas County Code §114-213 provides for an eight-member PHSCA Board of Directors composed of one director who is an officer or director of, and appointed by, the Palm Harbor Friends of the Library, Inc.; one director who is an officer or director of, and appointed by, the Palm Harbor Recreation League, Inc.; one director who is an officer or director of, and appointed by, the East Lake Community Library Advisory Board, Inc.; one director who is an officer or director of, and appointed by, the East Lake Youth Sports Association, Inc.; and four directors appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.
Each County commissioner representing the three at-large districts shall nominate one director each, and the County commissioner representing District 4 shall nominate one director. Directors are appointed for 2-year terms and may not serve more than four successive terms.
Each director shall be a qualified Pinellas County elector. The directors appointed by the Palm Harbor Friends of the Library, Inc. and the Palm Harbor Recreation League, Inc. shall reside in the district; the director appointed by the East Lake Community Library Advisory Board, Inc. shall reside in the East Lake Library Services District; the director appointed by the East Lake Youth Sports Association, Inc. shall reside in the East Lake Recreation Services District; and the directors appointed by the Board of County Commissioners shall reside either in the district, the East Lake Library Services District, or the East Lake Recreation Services District. Residency is required for the entirety of each director’s appointment.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.