Pinellas County budget earns 14th national award

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commission Chair Karen Seel presented the county’s Office of Management and Budget with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award Sept. 12.
The award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada was for the presentation of the fiscal year 2019 budget document. This is the 14th consecutive year that Pinellas has earned the award.
The award assesses how well the budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
In addition to receiving this award, the county’s budget received Special Performance Measure Recognition from GFOA due to an “outstanding” rating by all reviewers.
The GFOA established the Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting. Documents submitted to the Budget Awards Program are reviewed by selected members of the GFOA professional staff and by outside reviewers with experience in public sector budgeting.