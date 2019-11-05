CLEARWATER — Tampa Bay Water’s Board of Directors took actions at its October meeting to ensure the region has enough drinking water for at least the next 20 years.
To improve water use efficiency, the board approved a contract for the administration of a regional demand management, or water conservation, program with Electric & Gas Industries Association.
This program aims to save up to 11 million gallons per day of water by 2030 and delay the need to build new supplies. Regional conservation costs about one-quarter of the cost of the cheapest new water source option.
This rebate program includes 11 incentive opportunities for single-family homes, multi-family homes, commercial and industrial properties and new housing developments. The mix includes indoor and outdoor programs to best fit the needs of the current Tampa Bay area market.
On the supply side, the board approved contracts to further study the three supply project options approved as part of the Long-term Master Water Plan. These projects could provide 10-15 mgd of drinking water by 2028, when demand projections show the region will need new water. Those projects include:
• Surface water expansion
Expanding the regional surface water treatment plant or adding a second treatment plant in south Hillsborough County to treat additional water from the Tampa Bypass Canal, Alafia River and C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir. The board approved the engineering firm, Hazen and Sawyer, to complete feasibility studies.
• Desalination plant expansion
Expanding the existing desalination plant to treat additional seawater. The board approved engineering firm, Black & Veatch, to complete feasibility studies.
• New groundwater wellfield
New groundwater via aquifer recharge credits. This project would include a new groundwater wellfield in southern Hillsborough County by purchasing aquifer recharge credits from Hillsborough County via its South Hillsborough Aquifer Recharge Project.
The board approved HSW Engineering to complete design of a test well for the project. These feasibility studies are being co-funded by the Southwest Florida Water Management District. A board decision on which supply to build to meet 2028 demands is expected in December of 2022.