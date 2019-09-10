With hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas underway, numerous Pinellas County businesses, organizations and municipalities are stepping up to lend a hand.
Sol Relief, a network of pilots and other volunteers, is working to bring supplies to Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. They will also bring evacuees back to the United States. The nonprofit, which formed in 2018 to bring aid to residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and other areas following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, flies out of St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport, which is where they also collect and store supplies.
The organization is still collecting supplies and monetary donations for future runs to the Bahamas. Clothing, bottled water and pet supplies are no longer being collected at this moment. For more information and a complete list of supplies needed, visit solrelief.org.
Operation Float, a Pinellas County-based organization that provides hurricane and other disaster relief, got its start following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and reactivated in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Now, they’re back in action to bring aid to the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. The organization has teamed up with Project No Labels, an LGBTQ nonprofit, and Florida Strong Disaster Relief, to collect supplies for Sol Relief at various locations throughout the county. Drop-off locations include:
• Speakeasy Kava, 12514 Starkey Road, Largo
• Maid To Order Fl Inc., 7030 Burlington Ave N., Suite 101, St. Petersburg
• Point & Pay, 110 State St. E., Suite E, Oldsmar
• Got Split Ends?, 4376 Park Blvd N., Pinellas Park
• Dharma Kava Lounge, 13328 66th St. N., Largo
• Muddy Water Kava & Tea, 6111 10th St. N., St. Petersburg
• Kilo's Kava & Tea Bar, 660 2nd St. S., Safety Harbor
• Quench Lounge, 13284 66th St. N., Largo
• 99.1 Jams The Burg WUJM, 3521 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
• Green Bench Brewing Co., 1133 Baum Ave N St. Pete, 33705
• Mad Hatters Ethnobotanical Kava Bar, 4685 28th St. N., St. Petersburg
• The Haus Coffee Shop, 3690 East Bay Dr., Largo
• Ohana Coffee Kava Tea, 11540 Walsingham Rd., Unit C, Largo
For more information, visit facebook.com/operationfloats or facebook.com/projectnolabels.
The Pinellas County Housing Authority is also collecting critical items for Bahamas residents through Sept. 30. Items sought include: canned goods, non-perishable foods, can openers, disposable plates and utensils, baby formula, baby wipes, diapers, personal hygiene kits, sunscreen, mosquito repellent, flashlights, batteries, first aid items, cleaning items, tarpaulins and solar-powered chargers.
Items can be dropped off at the Pinellas County Housing Authority, 11479 Ulmerton Rd., Largo, and East Lake Club Apartments, 150 E. Lake Club Dr., Oldsmar. Visitwww.pinellashousing.com for more information.
Through Sept. 15, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium will donate $1 from each admissions ticket sold to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. In addition to helping relief efforts of Hurricane Dorian, Florida residents also receive special admission pricing now through September 30.
Visit www.seewinter.com/visit/tickets/#dorian for more details.
Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue will accept supplies for hurricane victims through Friday, Sept. 13, at the Public Safety Facility, 444 S. Huey Ave., Tarpon Springs. No monetary donations will be accepted. Items sought include water and non-perishable foods, baby formula and wipes, small generators, personal hygiene kits, portable radios, chainsaws, shovels, mosquito repellent, sunscreen, first aid items, cleaning supplies and more.
Angry Pepper, 4330 Duhme Road, Madeira Beach, is collecting bottled water to send to the Bahamas. Those who bring one case of water to the restaurant will receive a free Miller Lite draft beer, while those who bring two cases of water will receive a free appetizer.
Kyle Toops, general manager, said they’re hoping to fill a 30-foot-long trailer. He personally will drive the trailer to the Florida Keys, where the Angry Pepper has connections with offshore captains who will deliver the water to the Bahamas.
The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations for the Bahamas, as well. Items sought include extension cords, work gloves, duct tape, gas cans, chainsaw and chains, chainsaw bar oil, over-the-counter medical supplies, trash bags, disinfecting wipes, battery-operated fans and batteries, pet food, blankets, camping lights and more. Donations can be brought to the Tampa Bay Aviation Desk, 1000 N. Hercules Ave., Clearwater. Email matt@dunedinfl.com for more information.
Southie Coffee, which has locations at 13045 Park Blvd., Seminole and 1500 S. Missouri Ave., Clearwater, is also collecting donations for Hurricane Dorian victims. The coffee shop has partnered with the Upwind Flying Club based in Tampa to bring these supplies to the Bahamas. For more information, visit southiecoffee.com.
The Rotary Club of Clearwater East hosts the Rotary Bahamas Challenge Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Countryside High School, 3000 State Road 580, Clearwater.
During this time, the club will attempt to pack 100,000 Meals of Hope packages, which can each serve up to six people. The completed meals will be shipped to the Bahamas. Volunteers are encouraged to join club members. Gloves and hairnets will be provided. Those attending must wear closed-toe shoes. Register at www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0e48a4af22a6fd0-rotary
Are you hosting a fundraising event or supply drive for the Bahamas? Email trazzano@tbnweekly.com.