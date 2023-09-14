TAMPA — September is Fall Prevention Month and Tampa Bay YMCAs are coming together to help seniors in area communities.
Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, YMCA of the Suncoast, and YMCA of Greater St Petersburg are hosting the Healthy Steps for Older Adults free program, which is an “evidence-based fall risk screening and education class” for adults ages 65 and older.
The collaboration has been made possible due to a federal grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living awarded to YMCA of the Suncoast.
The grant aims to reduce falls and the risk of falling among older adults and adults with disabilities.
The two-day workshop addresses the issue of falls which are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among adults over 60 years old. Participants receive a take-home safety checklist, local resource list and an individual fall risk assessment they can share with their physician.