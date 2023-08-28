Pinellas County orders mandatory evacuations of Zone A and mobile home residents

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.