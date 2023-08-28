Pinellas County orders mandatory evacuations of Zone A and mobile home residents

Anticipating possible life-threatening storm surge as Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane, Pinellas County has ordered the mandatory evacuation of Zone A, including all mobile homes, effective tonight, Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.
The evacuation order also covers residential health care facilities, which will begin evacuating at 1 p.m. today.
Pinellas County recommends that anyone evacuating go to a zone higher than Zone B in case conditions worsen.
The County will open a special needs shelter at 7 p.m. at John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg, for anyone who can arrange their own transport, and an additional 10 shelters at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the shelters will be pet friendly. The latest shelter information is available at https:// disaster.pinellas.gov.
Special needs transportation will begin Tuesday morning. County staff will contact special needs residents who have preregistered to arrange transportation to the nearest shelter. If you need help with transportation or have other special medical needs, you can register now by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333.
Evacuees are encouraged to stay with nearby family, friends or at a hotel outside the evacuation zone if possible. Residents evacuating do not need to go hundreds of miles, just out of Zone A and Zone B.
The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners declared a Local State of Emergency on Monday morning. The declaration gives County Administrator Barry Burton authority to quickly approve expenditures and issue special orders to ensure public safety. Evacuation orders fall under that authority.
Pinellas County Government will shut down all non-essential functions Tuesday and Wednesday. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will shut down as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Information about Pinellas County Schools can be found at www.pcsb.org/.
Latest developments
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Idalia to intensify to a dangerous Category 3 hurricane. It is expected to make landfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend area of Florida. Even if the storm remains forecasted to stay off the Pinellas coast, Idalia poses a serious risk because a slight variation in the track could bring it closer.
The current forecast calls for 4 to 7 feet of storm surge in Pinellas, which would result in water intrusion into many coastal homes and dangerous conditions on streets near the water. This storm is expected to bring worse impacts that Hurricane Eta in 2020.