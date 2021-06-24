Bayside Bridge closing nightly in Pinellas
All travel lanes on the Bayside Bridge (County Road 611) will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, June 23 - 26, for crews to perform overhead bridge work associated with the Gateway Expressway project.
Northbound 49th Street motorists will detour around the work zone by continuing west on Ulmerton Road or Roosevelt Boulevard, north on U.S. 19, east on Gulf to Bay Boulevard (State Road 60) towards McMullen Booth Road.
Southbound McMullen Booth Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard motorists will detour around the work zone by continuing west on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, south on U.S. 19, east on Roosevelt Boulevard towards 49th Street North.
Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through this area. Access to emergency vehicles, local businesses and residential properties will be maintained.
Motorists should expect delays and congestion while traveling on these roadways during these detours.
For more information on the Gateway Expressway project, visit FDOTtampabay.com.
Local roads named in honor of law enforcement officers
LARGO — Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Largo June 18 to sign Senate Bill 1716, which names three Tampa Bay roadways in honor of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
SB 1716 designates County Road 611 between Keystone Road and Forelock Road in Pinellas County as “Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Road,” State Road 60 between Interstate 75 and Phillip Lee Boulevard in Hillsborough County as “Sgt. Brian LaVigne Road,” and Interstate 275 between East Sligh Avenue and East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Hillsborough County as “Officer Jesse Madsen Memorial Highway.”
“This past year, Deputy Michael Magli, Sgt. Brian LaVigne and Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen lost their lives while protecting others,” DeSantis said. “Today we commemorated three heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their communities.”
DeSantis was joined at the commemoration at the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo by the families of the fallen officers, including Stephanie Magli, the widow of Deputy Magli; Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caitlin LaVigne, the daughter of Sgt. LaVigne; and Danyelle Madsen, the widow of Master Patrol Officer Madsen.
Also joining the governor was Attorney General Ashley Moody, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and several members of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives.
“At the funeral for Deputy Magli, Senator Hooper, Chairman Latvala and I made his widow a promise,” said Speaker Chris Sprowls. “Today, with the signature of Governor DeSantis we fulfill that oath to never let the noble sacrifice of her husband, Sergeant LaVigne and Officer Madsen be forgotten. May the families who travel these roads know the bravery and heroism these men showed to keep the people of Tampa Bay safe.”
On Feb. 17, Deputy Magli lost his life while attempting to stop a drunk driver who had been leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Deputy Magli was the first Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy ever to be killed in the line of duty.
On Jan. 11, Sgt. LaVigne with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty. While assisting his fellow deputies, an individual fleeing from those deputies struck Sergeant Brian LaVigne’s vehicle, taking his life.
On March 9, Tampa Police Master Patrol Officer Madsen intentionally drove his patrol SUV into the path of a speeding, impaired driver heading the wrong way on northbound Interstate 275.
Forward Pinellas adopts Transportation Improvement Program
Forward Pinellas Board adopted the 2021 Transportation Improvement Program on June 9. The TIP reflects the transportation projects that are slated for state and federal funding throughout Pinellas County.
The TIP includes priority roadway projects, bicycle and pedestrian projects, transit projects, and more.
Some of the notable projects included in the TIP this year include:
• Complete Streets treatments on Skinner Blvd from Alt. 19 to Bass Boulevard.
• Intersection improvements at Alt. 19/Bayshore and Curlew/Causeway Boulevard.
• Construction funding for improvements along Drew Street from Osceola Avenue to U.S.19.
• Construction funding for bicycle/pedestrian improvements along 28th Street from the Pinellas Trail to First Avenue North.
• Design funding for bicycle/pedestrian improvements along Central Avenue from 34th to 31st streets.
• Construction funding for sidewalks near North Shore Elementary School in St. Petersburg.
For more information, visit bit.ly/TIPprogram.
For more information about Forward Pinellas, visit www.ForwardPinellas.org.