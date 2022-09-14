Transportation for physically challenged
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has officially launched TD Tampa Bay, a regional transportation service for the physically challenged in partnership with Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.
The service includes curb-to-curb regional trips within Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties like the popular TD-Tampa Bay service that was discontinued in June 2021 due to a lack of funding.
In June 2022, PSTA received $1 million from the Florida Commission for Transportation Disadvantaged for the re-launch of TD Tampa Bay.
“I am extremely grateful that PSTA has re-opened the Tampa Bay area to the physically challenged in our community,” said Kim Rankine, PSTA TRAC member and user of PSTA’s paratransit services. “I am so excited about all of the possible new adventures that this opportunity has opened up for me.”
“We are so excited to be re-launching this very popular service” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA. “When the state funding was canceled last year, I know a lot of residents who relied on the service to get from Pinellas to Tampa or Pasco to Clearwater were left stranded. Now, they can get their lives back and travel where they please.”
The regional service is provided by Uber, Lyft, Wheelchair Transport, and taxi services for all qualified residents of Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties. Current Pinellas County residents can use the TD Tampa Bay Program. Hillsborough and Pasco residents will be able to use it later this month.
To qualify, call your local Transportation Disadvantaged Service provider in the county you live in Pinellas, 727-540-1900; Hillsborough, 813-272-7272; and Pasco, 727- 834-3322.
Visit St. Pete/Clearwater brand campaign
ST. PETERSBURG — For years, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater has focused on promoting an elevated sensory experience of the destination. “Let’s Shine” is an invitation for travelers to expand their horizons and soak up all the destination has to offer.
Growing on the trend initiated with previous brand themes like “Live Amplified” and “Immerse Your Senses,” VSPC has unveiled a new campaign inspired by the destination’s vibrant moments, eclectic art scene and an abundance of year-round sunshine.
“We’ve seen record-breaking tourism in the past year — now is the perfect time to share a fresh positive voice that’s energetic, but also approachable. In today’s world, travelers are craving spontaneity and unique experiences. We welcome visitors near and far to reignite their wanderlust,” VSPC President and CEO Steve Hayes said. “The ‘Let’s Shine’ campaign highlights our wide variety of enriching cultural experiences spanning museums, outdoor adventure and of course world-class beaches in St. Pete/Clearwater.”
The campaign will launch in markets throughout the Midwest, South, Northeast and Florida. The look-and-feel of the ads is colorful and fresh, enticing travelers to bask in the Gulf Coast paradise.
The campaign portrays the eclectic mix of experiences like kayaking through mangroves set against the emerald-green waters of the Gulf, visiting The Dalí museum, enjoying trendy culinary and craft beer experiences and biking on the Pinellas Trail and celebrating a day on the beach.
Pinellas Schools’ whole-child education
LARGO – Pinellas County Schools have been awarded the EVERFI Empowered District Seal for the second year in a row.
The honor recognizes the district's exemplary commitment to providing a "whole-child" education through the use of EVERFI’s digital programs, the district said in a press release.
The seal confirms that the district successfully implemented a wide range of programs and services focused on critical skills, such as financial literacy, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, inclusion and college and career readiness.
EVERFI is a digital education organization focused on helping educators address challenging issues affecting society. The company provides courses on a variety of topics, including math, finance, wellness and African American history.
PTC sets open houses
Pinellas Technical College will hold two open houses that will allow prospective students to explore the school’s programs, meet with instructors, counselors, and financial aid specialists:
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30-7 p.m., at PTC Clearwater, 6100 154th Ave. N.
• Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5:30-7 p.m., at PTC St. Petersburg, 901 34th St. S.