SAGES Theater will celebrate those over age 50 who have dedicated themselves to enriching the lives of their peers with the “Tampa Bay Delivered with Heart Awards” on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The event will be at 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 Second St. S in St. Petersburg from 4-6 p.m.
Awards will be made in the categories of Advocacy, Community Connection, Direct Care, Family Caregiving, Leadership, Spirit, and Volunteerism.
Tickets are $25.
Proceeds benefit SAGES and their “Plays with Purpose” in Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties.