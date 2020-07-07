Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Monday issued an executive order requiring all public and charter schools to reopen in August.
The announcement comes as cases of coronavirus in the state surge, often breaking previous days’ records, and on the same day that President Donald Trump tweeted “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL.”
The order requires that Florida school districts must open their brick and mortar facilities five days a week for each student.
Local health officials could potentially override the order should they deem reopening to be a risk to public health.
The order all but ends plans by schools that had hoped to set up a system where students could both attend class on campus and take online course. School districts that plan to continue digital learning in the coming year will face stricter requirements and must submit their plans for approval by the state.
The order also addresses how districts will calculate attendance and how special needs services will be met.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $29.4 million budget for a program designed to help teachers and school officials expedite online learning.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Florida has 213,794 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll of 3,841, as of July 7.
In Pinellas County, there have been 9,032 virus cases and a resulting 206 deaths.