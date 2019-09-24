CLEARWATER — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, and U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist, D-FL, recently announced that St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) had been awarded a total $19.75 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant funds.
The money includes $11.58 million in Discretionary Funds and $8.16 million in Entitlement Funds to be used for the rehabilitation of the airport’s primary runway 18-36. PIE received $900,000 from the Florida Department of Transportation for the project design and construction and the airport is committing $3.43 million to the project’s $24.1 million total cost.
The acceptance of the FAA grant is scheduled for the Pinellas County Commission’s agenda on Sept. 24.
The project includes the asphalt pavement rehabilitation and new edge lighting and is expected to be complete by spring 2021. Runway rehabilitation is essential to safe operations at the airport due to weathering and cracking over time.
“I am glad to see the FAA award this $19 million grant for the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport,” Rubio said in a press release. “As airports across the state of Florida continue to experience incredible growth, I will remain committed to ensuring that the federal government supports Florida’s aviation infrastructure needs.”
“St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is a vital economic engine for our region and keeps tourism thriving in Pinellas County,” said Crist in the same press release. “Local businesses, residents, and travelers all benefit from these federal dollars to assist PIE with their important expansion and modernization projects.”
Airport Director Tom Jewsbury added, “PIE generates over $1.04 billion in runway-dependent economic impact annually. The $11.58 million is the largest competitively awarded Discretionary Grant in PIE's history. As we continue to break passenger records year after year, first and foremost are safe operations at PIE. The airport continues to do an excellent job in managing its capital programs and maximizing its financial sustainability. We appreciate Sen. Rubio’s and Congressman Crist’s leadership in securing these funds.”