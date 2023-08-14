ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is again offering students, teachers and staff free rides on all PSTA buses every day.
School ID must be show to drivers.
“PSTA has several public transit routes and bus stops convenient to schools throughout the county,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA. “All Pinellas county students and staff will be able to ride for free, any time, on all routes so they can access jobs, after-school activities, or even the beach.”
To find out how to ride, visit psta.net.