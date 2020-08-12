Pinellas commissioners certify tentative millage rates

CLEARWATER — Millage rates under control by the Pinellas County Commission will either stay the same or go down. That was the consensus of commissioners during a July 30 budget information session.
The property appraiser had to be notified by Aug. 4 of the maximum millage rates to prepare the annual truth in millage notices, which are scheduled to be mailed to all property owners on Aug. 24. Commissioners can lower the rates before the final budget is approved on Sept. 22, but they cannot be raised.
The General Fund millage rate will remain at 5.2755 mills, the same as it’s been since fiscal year 2014.
The Emergency Medical Service rate will remain at 0.9158 mills, unchanged since FY 2014, and the Health Department millage rate will stay at 0.0835, the same as it’s been since FY 2018.
The only changes from the current year are for six unincorporated fire districts, which will see a decrease.
Clearwater Fire District’s rate will decrease from 2.9775 mills to 2.7938 mills.
Dunedin Fire District’s rate will go down from 2.7031 mills to 2.5215 mills.
Gandy Fire District’s rate will decrease from 1.2000 mills to 1.1512 mills.
Largo Fire District’s rate will go down from 3.3179 mills to 3.0833 mills.
Safety Harbor Fire District’s rate will decrease from 2.6743 mills to 2.4808 mills.
South Pasadena Fire District’s rate will go down from 0.4500 mills to 0.4203 mills.
Bill Berger, director of the Office of Management & Budget, said even with the decreases, the districts would still have sufficient reserves to last through the six-year forecast period.
Commissioners also reviewed the budgets for the district’s they represent. Cecilia McCorkell, Countywide Budget Division director, explained a change in accounting for fiscal year 2021 that involved adding a new cost center for expenses shared between all the districts. The budget for the cost center is nearly $2.187 million, or 96.9% of the total.
It includes all salaries and non-discretionary or shared operating expenses, including $2,156,760 for salaries and benefits; $1,050 for shared printer costs; $11,460 for risk allocations; $2,450 for office supplies; and $15,000 for events. No money is allocated for computer replacements next year, but it is on the list for future years.
Each district (seven commissioners) has a $10,000 budget for discretionary expenses, which is set at $9,000 for travel and training and $1,000 for other operating expenses, which could include personal printers, cell phone stipends and postage. Each commission can adjust their budget as needed.
Commissioner Charlie Justice said the new way makes sense to split the budget to show shared expenses versus what commissioners have control over.
“It makes a lot of sense,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.