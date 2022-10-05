Bishop Gregory Parkes is asking the 79 parishes and missions in the Diocese of St. Petersburg to hold a special collection during the month of October for the needs of people affected by natural disasters, including Hurricane Ian that has caused damage and devastation in its wake.
“Our hearts are moved with compassion for all those who have suffered damage and destruction due to Hurricane Ian, especially our brothers and sisters in the Diocese of Venice,” said Bishop Gregory Parkes in a letter to diocese parishes. “This collection will benefit our brothers and sisters in Christ who are impacted by natural disasters, particularly the residents of Southwest Florida.”
The public is also invited to donate to the Diocese of St. Petersburg Disaster Relief Fund by visiting www.dosp.org/disasterrelief.
Since 2017, the Diocese of St. Petersburg has donated over $1 million for disaster relief. The Diocese of St. Petersburg is comprised of almost 500,000 Catholics in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.