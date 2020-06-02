Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas has announced he is reopening additional offices in early June to county residents by appointment only.
The north county office at 29399 U.S. 19 N., Suite 100 in Clearwater reopened on June 1. Concealed Weapon License Services on the second floor of that office will reopen on June 3.
The office at 1663 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater will reopen June 8.
The Mid County branch at 13025 Starkey Road in Largo reopened in early May and the Main Administrative office on the third floor at 315 Court St. in Clearwater began accepting customers needing to pay property taxes on May 29.
This phased approach is part of a business continuity plan focusing on the health and safety of employees and customers while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and considering the needs of our community.
Limited services are available at the North County, Gulf to Bay, and Mid County Offices by appointment only. Appointments are not required at the main administrative office for customers wanting to pay property taxes. Customers are encouraged to process transactions online or by mail when possible.
To help ensure the health and safety of everyone, various protective measures have been put in place and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. When arriving for an appointment, customers should be aware of the following:
• Only the customer doing business with the Tax Collector's Office will be permitted in the building.
• Lobbies will be open to a limited number of customers and the 6-foot social distancing guideline must be adhered to.
• Prior to entering the facility, customers will be asked a series of health questions and anyone experiencing a fever will not be permitted to enter.
Vehicle, vessel, and mobile home registration renewals, property tax payments, and disabled parking placard applications must be processed in the following manner:
• Registrations can be renewed online, by phone, through the mail or placed in a drop box.
• Property tax payments can be made online, by phone, through the mail or placed in a drop box.
• In-person property tax payments can be made at the main administrative office only.
• Disabled parking placard applications must go through the mail or be placed in a drop box for processing.
Information regarding drop box locations can be found at www.taxcollect.com/contact-us.
Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., except Wednesday when hours are from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit www.taxcollect.com. For questions, call 727-464-7777, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.