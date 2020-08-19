Pinellas Commissioners say syringe exchange program needs more work

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has spent the last few months focusing on COVID-19; however, work has not stopped on other priorities, including mental health and the opioid epidemic.
That was the message from Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the DOH in Pinellas, at an Aug. 11 Pinellas County Commission meeting.
He said the opioid epidemic had not stopped and in some ways has gotten worse during the pandemic.
Choe, Gayle Guidash, assistant director at the county Health Department, and Dianne Clarke, CEO of Operation Par, attended the commission meeting to talk about implementing a syringe exchange program in Pinellas.
Guidash explained that the program was part of the Infectious Disease Elimination Act signed into law in 2016. It allowed for a five-year pilot syringe exchange program in Miami-Dade County. The goal is to help prevent the spread of blood-borne diseases.
The program, which allows a one-for-one exchange of a dirty needle for a clean one, has shown success in Miami-Dade, she said. The program also provides free tests for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and HCV (hepatitis C). Guidash said testing is important to help provide treatment and prevent the spread.
The program dispenses naloxone kits, and has resulted in fewer opioid deaths in Miami-Dade County. Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
Guidash said more than 600 HIV tests and HCV tests were given between Dec. 1, 2016 and 2018, and 2,871 boxes of naloxone were distributed between March 2017 and January 2020. Opioid deaths in Miami-Dade County decreased from 305 in 2017 to 213 in 2018.
The IDEA (Infectious Disease Elimination Act) Exchange Expansion Bill was signed into law in 2019. It allows county commissions to authorize syringe exchange programs by passing an ordinance. The program cannot be paid for using state, county or municipal funds, so it has to rely on grant money and donations from private sources.
Guidash showed an outline of a responsibility matrix that would be part of a “skeleton,” which she called the first step toward implementing a syringe exchange program in Pinellas.
It would start with the ordinance, followed by a letter of agreement with the Health Department and a contract with an exchange program.
The program itself would be a one-for-one exchange of a dirty needle for a clean one. The program also would include HIV and viral hepatitis testing, as well as counseling and referrals for drug abuse treatments. Naloxone kits would be available, as well as educational materials and data collection.
The Department of Health would sign a letter of agreement with the county commission and provide advice, consultation and recommendations, as well as an annual data report on the exchange program that would be submitted to the governor, president of the Senate and speaker of the House of Representatives.
The county commission would contract with a hospital, health care clinic, Florida medical school, licensed addictions receiving facility or a HIV/AIDS service organization to administer the program.
Choe said the number of accidental drug deaths in Pinellas increased 136% from 2015-2019. Total accidental opioid-related deaths increased by 145%.
“There’s no sign of it slowing down,” he said.
Emergency rooms have seen a 261% increase in opioid-related visits with an increase in 911 transports and the use of naloxone.
He said one of the secondary consequences of drug use is chronic hepatitis, which is tied to intravenous drug use. The county had a huge outbreak of hepatitis in 2019, which is much improved with only four cases reported thus far in 2020.
Choe said 55% of hepatitis A cases were tied to drug use and HIV cases also are tied to intravenous drug use. He said Pinellas was one of seven counties in the state that were part of a HIV epidemic.
He said the syringe exchange program would provide contact with drug users to improve their access to care, to get them tested and into a care program. He said many don’t know they have hepatitis or HIV.
Clarke spoke in support of the program. She said people accessing the syringe exchange program would be more likely to enter programs to get help. She talked about the large number of deaths related to drug use in the county. She said in the last two months, there had been about 60 a month, compared to an average of about 30 a month in 2019.
She said an ordinance implementing a syringe exchange program would allow Operation Par to build on its outreach efforts and combine health and behavioral health programs for better outcomes.
“Visits to syringe exchanges would be an opportunity to get help,” she said. “This has life-saving potential.”
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talked about some of the issues with the draft ordinance prepared by county staff. He said treatment was important and would depend on the entity contracted to do the program. He said it needed to include the naloxone kits, as well as counseling. He also said it should be limited to a brick-and-mortar location, and not include a mobile option.
He is concerned that there are important measures left out of the proposed ordinance.
Commissioner Ken Welch asked if there was a time limit on when the ordinance has to be passed. Choe said no. Choe prefers that an ordinance be put into place then agreements made that are “methodical” to make sure the program is tailored for Pinellas County.
Welch said the question was how best to model it, whether to have one provider or multiple providers, and whether it should have fixed locations or be mobile. He asked if there were any zoning restrictions that would affect where it could be located.
Gualtieri said if the ordinance wasn’t done right, the “not in my backyard group” could object.
“We have to be careful,” he said.
“I support this in concept,” Welch said. “But it needs to be carefully crafted so we don’t get unintended consequences.”
Commissioner Kathleen Peters pointed out that Miami-Dade was very different from Pinellas with a robust program for mental health and drug use. She agrees with the sheriff that Pinellas’ program should be at a fixed location and not mobile. She also agreed that it should have the naloxone kits, as well as counseling and treatment.
She said the county’s ordinance should include the sheriff’s suggestions to better protect the people.
Commissioner Janet Long and Karen Seel agreed. After additional discussion, the consensus was to ask staff to work with the sheriff and then hold a work session or bring the ordinance back to a regular meeting.
Gualtieri said what was in the state statute was “the floor, not the ceiling.”
“You can add restrictions if you want,” he said.
Assistant County Administrator Lourdes Benedict, who is part of the team working on the ordinance, said the ordinance was just the beginning.
“We just need the board’s approval to move forward,” she said, adding that she agreed with the sheriff’s assessment that it could be more limited.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.