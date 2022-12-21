Bay Pines VA accredited by cancer group
BAY PINES — The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted a three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards of the commission, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Bay Pines VA has maintained accreditation for more than 30 years. In a press release, Bay Pines VA officials said the facility was the only VA hospital in Florida, and one of 32 VAs in the country, that is CoC accredited.
Palm Harbor Museum opens landscape addition
Pinellas County government, the Palm Harbor Museum and Keep Pinellas Beautiful held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 8 to unveil a new Living Landscape with native Florida plants surrounding the historic location.
The introduction of these trees, shrubs and flowers will support insect and bird habitats in the area.
New signage will turn the gardens into an outdoor classroom, educating museum visitors about plants of the area and guiding them on how to create Florida native gardens of their own. This space allows residents to learn about the county’s rich history and relationship with nature outside of the museum’s hours.
The project was funded through MSTU Special Projects Funding, which supports projects that enhance community and neighborhood opportunities in unincorporated Pinellas County.
The museum is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public.
School Board approves hurricane make-up day
LARGO — Pinellas County Schools will be open on Monday, March 20, to make up for instructional time lost due to Hurricane Nicole. The Dec. 12 decision by the school board was unanimous. The district closed schools for one day on Nov. 10 due to the storm. The instructional time lost will need to be made up to meet the state’s minimum requirement of instructional minutes.
Schools also closed for four days in September due to Hurricane Ian, but the district did not need to make up the instructional time.
‘Toy Collector,’ R’Club celebrate the season of giving
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas County Toy Collector — er, Tax Collector — Charles W. Thomas, along with members of his team, met at the R'Club Child Care administration building in St. Petersburg Dec. 14, to drop off gift donations for local children in need.
The Toy Collector initiative allowed 59 children to receive items from their holiday wish lists.
Sara Lakin, from the North County tax collector's office, had the idea in 2020 to partner with R'Club, which serves more than 4,000 children in Pinellas County every day. This year, she started planning in July to determine how many children they could help. By November she had a list of kids in need, along with each child's interests to assist with gift ideas.
"It seems each year, I am asked earlier and earlier by the employees if we will be participating in the Toy Collector," Lakin said. "It is always wonderful to see people getting together and planning what they want to get the children. This year, hearing that other offices wanted to help really made me excited and even more proud of where I work."
Hendrick named ‘superintendent to watch’
LARGO — Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin K. Hendrick has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association. Hendrick joins just 24 other superintendents nationwide who were selected for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community, and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts.
Hendrick began his superintendency hosting multiple Listen and Learn sessions throughout the community, with opportunities to attend in person and virtually. He also increased the district’s outreach efforts, personally meeting with multiple community organizations and business partners. The feedback gathered from all stakeholders is being used to improve operations and communications throughout the district.
“This year’s honorees understand just how important effective communication is in building trust and relationships with families, employees, students and community members in their districts,” NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter said in a press release. “These emerging leaders have proven to be dedicated champions of innovative communication efforts to advance their district’s success.”
Honorees must have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and must demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.