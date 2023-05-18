Events set for hurricane readiness
CLEARWATER — Several events will be held to provide information to residents as hurricane season approaches.
Those include:
• A hurricane preparedness expo will be held Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Point Elementary, 5921 150th Ave. N. Registration is not necessary. The expo is hosted by Pinellas County Emergency Management and Largo Fire Rescue.
• Pinellas County Homeowners Association will hold a hurricane preparedness event Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N. To register, visit bit.ly/PCHOAVEVENT.
• Pinellas County Condominium Association will hold a preparedness event Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater. Register at bit.ly/PCCOAEXPO.
• A Ready-Set-Protect webinar for faith-based communities will be held over Zoom Thursday, May 25, 1 p.m. Register at https://pinellas.gov/stay-informed/. Volunteers are needed to help assemble hurricane and hygiene kits on Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24. Two shifts are available: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Assembly will take place at Lealman Exchange Community Center, 5175 45th St. N, St. Petersburg. Register at bit.ly/PCHHKITS
Donations of items for the kits are still needed. The list includes first aid kits, flashlights, whistle, sunscreen, toothbrushes, toiletries and mouthwash. Donations can be made to the Lealman Exchange Community Center.
Tax office closes temporarily
LARGO — The Tax Collector’s office at 13025 Starkey Road is closed through May 26 for building repairs and maintenance.
Mid County staff have been relocated to other tax collector offices. Customers can use the online services available at pinellastaxcollector.gov or to make an appointment at an alternate location at pinellastaxcollector.gov/appointments.
The office will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, May 30, after the Memorial Day holiday.
County OKs housing funds
Pinellas County Commissioners on April 9 approved spending more than $12.5 million to help build four developments in Lealman, Ridgecrest, and St. Petersburg totaling 307 new units.
Pinellas County and local municipalities now have 10 projects approved or under construction around the county, which will bring nearly 1,000 new affordable and workforce homes.
The units will rent to families that make 80% or less of the Area's Median Income, about $65,700 a year for a four-person household.
Skyway Lofts II, 3800 34th St. S., will have 66 apartments adjacent to the Skyway Lofts development. Burlington Post II will offer 75 units — for seniors with income levels at or below 80% of AMI, with some units restricted to 30-60% of AMI — at Burlington Avenue North and 33rd Street North.
Lealman Heights will provide 86 apartments that will replace 38 older units on the property in need of significant investment. And Heritage Oaks will offer 80 new quality apartments for seniors, replacing 48 existing units in Rainbow Village, 12455 130th Ave. N., Largo.
Housing Finance Authority vacancy posted
Pinellas County is seeking to fill a vacancy on the Housing Finance Authority.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. May 24.
The Housing Finance Authority aims to ensure that financing for affordable housing remains available to residents of Pinellas County. This is accomplished through the issuance of single-family and multi-family bonds and programs that support housing needs in the community.
Applicants with multifaceted work experiences are strongly desired and should have experience with affordable housing. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County. The term will expire Jan. 31, 2026.
Board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which meets three to five times per year. The committee is tasked with the evaluation of established county policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations and comprehensive plan to provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners
Mandatory applications may be found at http://www.pinellas.gov/boards.
Students take honors in scholarship contest
ST. PETERSBURG — Some 23 Pinellas County high school juniors and seniors competed in the 20th Annual Walker’s Rising Stars Scholarship Program May 10 at the Mahaffey Theater.
Walker’s Risings Stars is a year-long initiative that helps students hone their audition, portfolio, and performance skills. More than $900,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students in the categories of dance, instrumental, theater, visual arts, vocal performance and culinary arts since the program’s inception more than 20 years ago.
This year, $40,500 in scholarships, were awarded, ranging in value from $500 to $4,000.
First place winners were:
• Dance: Megan Bishop, Seminole High School
• Instrumental Music: Ethan Abercrombie, Tarpon Springs High School
• Theater: Arista Athanassie, East Lake High School
• Visual Arts: Israel Harris, Gibbs High School
• Vocal: Madison Abrams, Tarpon Springs High School
• Culinary Arts: Niliah Jackson, Lealman Innovation Academy (Scholarships for culinary students are provided by the Ryan Wells FoundatioHousing Advisory Committee vacancy announced
Housing advisory committee has vacancy
Applications are now being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Pinellas County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to complete a current term set to expire on Oct. 31. The person selected may be reappointed by the Board of County Commissioners in the fall for a full term of three years.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. on May 24.
The committee is composed of a minimum of eight but not more than 11 members appointed by the County Commission. The committee must consist of one locally elected official and one representative actively engaged from at least six of the following categories:
• Banking or mortgage banking industry in connection with affordable housing
• Representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing
• Advocate for low-income persons in connection with affordable housing
• A for-profit provider of affordable housing
• A not-for-profit provider of affordable housing
• Real estate professional in connection with affordable housing
• Citizen who serves on the local planning agency pursuant to s. 163.3174. •
• Reside within the jurisdiction of the local governing body making the appointments
• Represents employers within the jurisdiction
The committee meets approximately four times per year. Meetings are typically scheduled on the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the Clerk’s Large Conference Room at 315 Court St., Fourth floor, Clearwater or as announced.
Mandatory applications may be found at www.pinellas.gov/boards and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
Vet tech program pair-up aims to inspire future veterinarians
St. Petersburg College has partnered with the nationally recognized veterinary program Blendvet™ to present a workshop titled “Exploring a Future in Veterinary Medicine.” This one-day event is free for students aged 12-15 to explore careers in veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, and also obtain first-hand knowledge from veterinary professionals in their respective areas of expertise.
The event will be held at SPC’s Veterinary Technology Center on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. SPC will open its veterinary technology labs, offering interactive displays and activities to teach about careers in all aspects of veterinary medicine.
The featured keynote speaker, Dr. Niccole Bruno, is the CEO and founder of Blendvet™, a veterinary diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging hospital certification program.
To register, sponsor, or simply learn more about the event, contact Trish Gorham at gorham.tricia@spcollege.edu.