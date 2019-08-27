Pinellas remains on track to collect $60 million in tourist taxes this year

CLEARWATER — As long as the weather holds and red tide stays away, as well as anything else that might cause visitors to cancel their trips, Pinellas County stands poised to collect a record-breaking $60 million in tourist development taxes this fiscal year.
Last year’s collections were just $281,902 shy of the $60 million mark. But, as of June this fiscal year, the county has raked in nearly $49.73 million in tourist development tax, aka bed tax, which is 5.97% more than last year. The county’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1-Sept. 30.
In 2018, Pinellas collected nearly $12.8 million during the last three months of the year. If the same amount comes in this year, when added to the amount collected thus far, the total would exceed $60 million, coming closer to $62.5 million.
And considering that every month in 2019 has had an increase in collections over last year except October, when red tide was a factor, the odds are high that Pinellas County will have its first-ever $60 million bed tax collection year.
The amount of bed tax collected is important. The money pays for much of the county’s tourism-related needs, including operations costs for Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. Sixty percent goes to marketing and promoting the destination. The remainder helps pay for beach nourishment, capital projects, such as sports stadiums and spring training facilities, and other tourist-related needs.
Record bed tax collections is good news for local hoteliers, who are enjoying a 2.5% increase in the number of rooms sold year-to-date as of June, with a daily room rate of $167.68, up 3.7% from last year, and $131.98 in available revenue per room, which is up 7.1%.
Compared to other markets around the state, Pinellas County is thriving.
The state’s tourism is also thriving and enjoying “record-breaking success,” according to Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida.
Young spoke to members of the Tourist Development Council Aug. 21, highlighting some of the successes of the state’s No. 1 industry – tourism.
The same as Pinellas, hoteliers around the state are benefiting from an increase in the average daily rate for lodging. Since 2014, the rate has increased 21.5%, Young said. In addition, there has been a 12.2% increase in hotel rooms sold and a 58.6% increase in bed taxes collected statewide since 2014.
She said nearly 140,000 Floridians have tourism-supported jobs, and nearly 50 new hotels are expected to open in the next few years.
Young talked about Visit Florida’s marketing plans, including efforts in international areas. Canada was the state’s No. 1 market for international visitors last year, followed by the United Kingdom and Brazil.
She also revealed some of the theme-based marketing campaigns planned to entice domestic visitors. Experience seekers will be targeted during August and September, and winter sun seekers before the holiday season and in January, followed by family memory makers in January, spring and summer. Marketing aimed at adventure seekers is planned for spring and early summer and will include a feature on the St. Pete-Clearwater area. Visitors will be tempted to take impulse getaways leading up to major holidays and long weekends.
The idea is to get visitors acquainted with what Florida has to offer beyond its beaches and Disney World, so they will “stay longer and spend more,” Young said.
Visit Florida is doing OK despite a 33% cut to its budget, thanks to the work Young has done to rein in spending.
“I was hired to do a job as efficiently as possible,” she said.
Young has gone over the budget line-by-line, looking for ways to save money. She has no administrative staff, so she warned that sometimes she could be slow to reply to emails and messages.
But Visit Florida has not had to cut its marketing efforts, although Young has shifted some of the marketing to include more digital and social media and less television.
Young says Visit Florida’s mission continues to be making the state the “No. 1 destination in the world.”
She urged the TDC to let their legislators know the value of Visit Florida as session begins next year. She is hopeful that the budget will be restored and the agency would be allowed to continue to do its mission.
“I’m excited to continue partnering with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater to create a bright future,” she said.
Tampa International
TDC members also got an update on the latest upgrades and expansion plans at Tampa International Airport from Chris Minner, executive vice president.
Minner said phase 1 of the airport improvement project was finished on time and on budget. The goal was to alleviate congestion and it succeeded by removing 3.8 million cars from the airport roads each year. He attributed at least a part of the success to five new bus routes that serve the airport including Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s route from Largo.
Work has begun on the $543 million phase 2 project, which includes expansion of curbside service and the SkyCenter Development Area.
The final phase will concentrate on expansion of the airport itself to create a 16-gate airside by 2024.
Tampa International, TPA, offers nonstop service to 91 destinations, including 18 international and 73 domestic flights.
Minner talked about some of the nonstop international offerings, including Amsterdam, which launched in May. He said the number of people boarding a plane headed to an international destination continues to increase and is up 157% since 2010.
Passenger travel, domestic and international, continues to grow with 21 million passengers served in 2018. Minner said part of the airport’s success could be attributed to travelers to and from Pinellas County.
He also praised the 230 volunteers who are part of the TPA Ambassador Program, including Pinellas County resident Linda McDonough who has been a volunteer since 2014 with more than 1,925 hours of service to TPA.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.