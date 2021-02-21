Deputy Michael James Magli’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd. in Lutz.
Born in Ozone Park, New York, Deputy Magli came to the Tampa Bay area in 1994. Initially hired as a part-time Criminal Justice Specialist, Deputy Magli transferred to a deputy recruit position and was assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau in 2014. He served eight years with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, Deputy Magli lost his life in the line of duty. He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and two young daughters. His name will be added to memorials for Pinellas County Law Enforcement and the Florida Sheriffs Association.
Members of the public that wish to attend are reminded that parking is limited and the church capacity has been reduced to follow CDC guidelines. Masks will be required inside of the church and doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.
Immediately following the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a special ceremony which will include a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call, and a fly-over.
Following funeral services, a full law enforcement procession will lead Deputy Magli to his final resting place for a private burial with family and close friends. The procession will start at the Idlewild Baptist Church and travel to the Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive in Trinity.
Members of the public who wish to show their support during the procession to the Trinity Memorial Gardens are encouraged to line the side of State Road 54 between the Suncoast Parkway and Community Drive no later than 12:30 p.m.
A landing page has been created with all processional and memorial video, information for funeral services, a place to leave messages for the family, and information about Deputy Magli. The website can be found at https://www.pcsoweb.com/michaelmagli.
The U.S. Honor Flag, escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol Honor Guard, will be on display at the funeral. The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, traveled aboard the last space shuttle launch in 2011, and has honored thousands of American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Any additional questions should be directed to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office at Pinellas_SO_PIO@pcsonet.com.
Memorial Fund
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the creation of the Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Fund.
This fund will be open for all donations and will serve as the officially recognized Fund for the Magli family. Those interested in donating are asked to visit any SunTrust banking location to contribute. Checks can also be sent to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Fiscal Division made payable to the Memorial.