Ian now a Category 3 as it heads toward Tampa Bay

After a night of intensification, Hurricane Ian has emerged as a major hurricane Tuesday — still following its track toward Tampa Bay.
The Category 3 storm is just off the coast of Cuba, about 10 miles south of Pinar Del Río and 130 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas, according to an 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north at about 12 mph and is expected to turn toward the north-northeast while beginning to slow Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Forecasters predict the center of Ian to move over western Cuba Tuesday morning and then emerge in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it likely will strengthen.
Ian will pass west of the Florida Keys later Tuesday and then make its way near the west coast of Florida — including Tampa Bay — on Wednesday.
Forecasters anticipate the storm will significantly impact the Tampa Bay region through Thursday.
Ian’s maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. The Hurricane Center does not expect Ian’s strength to change much as it passes over Cuba but anticipates the storm will grow to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane-force winds extend from Ian’s center by up to 35 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles.
Wind shear and drier air over the next 24 to 36 hours could weaken Ian.
However, forecasters said Ian will remain a powerful and dangerous storm, likely a Category 3 hurricane, as it creeps near the west coast of Florida, according to the 5 a.m. update.
The Hurricane Center said there is still an abnormally large spread in Ian’s track for the next 36 to 48 hours, making some adjustments to Ian’s path possible.
A NOAA and Air Force Reserve team plan to fly into Ian to investigate Tuesday morning.
Mike Clay, a meteorologist at Spectrum Bay News 9, said a front coming from the Gulf of Mexico may push Ian slightly east sooner. Ian’s exact location will determine the amount of storm surge in the Tampa Bay region.
Forecasters have extended watches and warnings to the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula, including an extension of a hurricane warning south to Bonita Beach on the west coast.
Dangerous storm surge, hurricane force winds, floods and possible mudslides are expected in part of western Cuba today.
Forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surge along the west coast of Florida. The Tampa Bay area and Fort Myers are most at risk, the 5 a.m. update said.
Tampa Bay could be hit with a storm surge between 5 and 10 feet, according to a graphic from the Hurricane Center.
The large range of predicted surge is because forecasters are still uncertain where Ian’s center will be when the storm passes Tampa Bay, Jamie Rhome, the acting Hurricane Center director, said in a video posted late Monday morning.
If Ian’s center stays more offshore, then Tampa Bay could see a storm surge around 5 feet. But if Ian moves closer to the coastline, the area could see an astounding 10-foot storm surge, according to Rhome.
Heavy rain from Ian will start across the Florida Keys and South Florida Tuesday, spreading into central to northern Florida over the next two days, likely causing flash, urban and small stream flooding.
Ian is slow moving and has the potential to dump excessive rainfall, up to 15 inches in some areas, according to Spectrum Bay New 9.
The Hurricane Center has placed Tampa Bay under hurricane and storm surge warnings. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours. Similarly, a storm surge warning means dangerous levels of rising water from the coastline are expected.
Across Tampa Bay, local leaders pleaded with residents to prepare. Ian has the potential to be an historic catastrophe, one meteorologist told the Times.