Two cases of coronavirus reported in Pinellas

The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday night that eight new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) had been confirmed in the state, including two in Pinellas County.
Both are males. One is age 67 and the other is 64. The cases are travel related. The men are isolated and will continue to be isolated until cleared by public health officials.
The announcement came just hours after Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, told commissioners there were no cases of coronavirus in the county, adding it would be no surprise to see one in the future.
Choe, along with County Administrator Barry Burton, Cathie Perkins, emergency management director, and Dr. Angus Brody, medical director at Pinellas County EMS, updated commissioners on activities being undertaken in preparation of COVID-19 arriving in the county.
Choe said staff was working to combat the public’s fear, which he said was natural due to this being a novel virus with the science unknown. He said a lot of information was available to the public, some of it correct and some not. He advised people to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the state Department of Health for their sources of information.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 116,000 cases worldwide with 4,000 deaths and 761 cases in the United States with 27 deaths. Fourteen had been reported in Florida with two deaths. As of Tuesday night, 21 cases had been confirmed. But the death count remained at two.
Currently, public health officials are focusing on containment and mitigation, he said. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has activated to a level II and Pinellas County has activated its emergency management response team.
The state has a hotline 1-866-779-6121 for people to call 24/7. In Pinellas, people can call 727-824-6900.
Choe recommends that people who have traveled internationally, in particular China, Italy, Iran, South Korea or Japan, or who think they may have been exposed and have symptoms to call the Pinellas County number and their primary doctor.
Symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear within two to 14 days after exposure. COVID-19 can spread from person to person through droplets from the nose or mouth and can happen with a person coughs or sneezes. The virus can spread when a person touches an object or surface that has been contaminated and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.
No vaccine or treatment methods are available. Choe advises the public to take preventive measures, including the following:
• Staying away from people who are sick.
• Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with people who are in poor health.
• Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• If soap and water is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray and wipe.
Commissioners asked about the problem of the some cleaning products being unavailable at local stores. Burton said the county had increased its cleaning and sanitizing and was having some problems getting products. He said supplies were dependent on the provider.
Target put out an email Tuesday night stating it was sending products to its stores as quickly as possible. The store is limiting the number of key items per purchase so everyone can get what they need. Other stores also have placed limits on how much people can buy of certain products.
Choe is worried about the vulnerable population, which is most at risk, including people over the age of 65 and people with medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, who are more likely to develop a serious illness.
He said it is critical for anyone who is sick to stay away from nursing homes. Pinellas has a large population of seniors that need not to be exposed.
The CDC is not recommending that the public wear facemasks; however, anyone who has symptoms should wear one to prevent the spread to others, and health workers and caregivers also should wear a mask.
State labs have increased their capacity for testing and testing is now being done in private labs, Choe said, which will help with identifying those with COVID-19 more quickly.
Commissioner Ken Welch talked about the importance of foregoing handshakes and hugs at public gatherings. He said he went to two churches over the weekend to talk about the Census and two of the pastors had told their congregations no shakes and no hugs.
Choe said School Superintendent Michael Grego is part of the group making plans to address COVID-19 so schools are included. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is making plans to be able to isolate people at the jail or at Safe Harbor if necessary.
Jameson said steps have been taken to protect first responders. He said the public should not be alarmed if they see paramedics wearing gloves, masks and gowns. He said local emergency rooms had procedures in place to place people with symptoms in isolation quickly.
Burton said staff is working with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater to look at events that might bring in large groups of people. No plans are in the works to cancel anything at this time. VSPC also is working with local hotels to see what affect COVID-19 is having on local tourism.
Steve Hayes, VSPC director, said some cancellations have come in for meetings and conferences, but not so much for leisure travelers.
Perkins said staff is working on plans for the homeless and delivery of meals on wheels and other critical needs. She cautioned everyone to be prepared for a marathon.
“We have to think long term,” she said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.